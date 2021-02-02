Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.