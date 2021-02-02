WELCH — A deep cleaning of the McDowell County Courthouse has been completed, and the main court facilities will reopen to the public Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
However, the county clerk’s office will remain closed to the public until Thursday morning at 10 a.m., according to Circuit Court Judge Ed Kornish.
The courthouse was closed to the public last week due to a COVID-19 exposure involving two employees.
Kornish said a deep cleaning of the court facilities has been completed. All health department procedures are being followed, and affected employees are self-quarantining.
