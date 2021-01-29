WELCH — The McDowell County Courthouse is being temporarily closed due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
According to McDowell County Circuit Court Judge Ed Kornish, the main courthouse will be closed until further notice due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The McDowell County Board of Health is now doing contact tracing and a deep cleaning of the offices will occur, Kornish said. The main court, tax courts, assessors offices, and circuit and county courts will be closed at least until Monday.
No other details regarding the exposure were released.
