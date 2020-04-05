WILCO – The McDowell County Health Department confirmed Sunday that the county had its first case of COVID-19.
"Earlier today, McDowell County confirmed our first case of COVID-19. The person under investigation had known risk factors related to travel and has been under quarantine since returning home," according to a statement issued Sunday by the health department. "This patient was symptomatic but is recovering at home with supportive measures. Officials are working diligently to identify additional residents who may have had contact with this individual. We will continue to keep you updated with information as available. We, along with our medical providers, are continually monitoring this ever-changing situation."
Administrator J.J. Rose said another statement would be released Sunday.
Health department officials reminded the public about the importance of proper hand washing and social distancing.
