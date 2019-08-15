WELCH — With hundreds of thousands of dollars in late bills accumulated and no new tax revenue in sight, McDowell County is struggling to avoid further cuts and catch up on debts.
However, some attention is coming from the state and commissioners are hoping help may be on the way to set the county on a self-sustaining course.
Commissioners met Wednesday but put off a decision to take action on the budget until later this month, when they will have a better idea of how much real estate and personal property tax revenue will come in.
“It sounds bad, but our big taxes are supposed to come in around late August and the first of September,” said commission President Cecil Patterson. “We will look at the budget again.”
The county is behind about $400,000 just in the jail bill from the last two years, plus other bills that are past due and no money to pay them.
“We met with one of the Governor’s (Gov. Jim Justice) staff today,” Patterson said. “I am sure they can’t forgive the bill, but we are looking for other areas where they can help.”
That may include helping the county with infrastructure and finding ways to boost the tax base.
Patterson said the county will meet with other representatives of the Governor’s office later this month.
“They have offered to come down and do everything like look at our budget, and tell us what we are doing wrong and what we can do better,” he said. “They are willing to send people down to look at infrastructure and what we can do for tourism and what can be used and promoted. We are going to get registered with the Department of Commerce so the state at least knows what we have.”
Chelsea Ruby, the state director of tourism, is visiting the county in a couple of weeks, Commissioner Cody Estep said, adding that a couple of state senators may come down as well.
It’s a matter of the state providing people with various areas of expertise to visit, evaluate and help out, he said, trying to put the county back on a course of recovery.
Patterson said the county has a new EDA (Economic Development Administration) director starting next week.
“They can send someone down from the state to teach her,” he said, adding that she has been in banking and needs to learn from experts in the field.
Commissioner Michael Brooks said the county is not looking for a handout.
“We want a hand up,” he said.
Del. Ed Evans (D-McDowell) was at the meeting and said he had been to the Governor’s office to ask for help to get the county get back on its feet.
“They will be coming here and do everything they can,” he said.
A representative from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office was also at the meeting Wednesday to gather information.
The county’s economy has declined along with the coal industry, and with the loss of jobs, population and businesses, tax revenue had fallen like a rock.
Patterson and Estep said at least 60 percent and possibly as high as 80 percent of the county’s homeowners receive the homestead tax exemption.
Anyone at least 65 years old can receive a $20,000 exemption against the total assessed value of their home, reducing their real estate tax liability.
Regardless of the loss of tax revenue, though, services still have to be provided and the county has been hard-pressed to pay for them, already cutting each department by 10 percent.
Bills have accumulated and not been paid, commissioners have said, a situation that should have been addressed before.
“We can’t continue to kick the can down the road,” Estep said.
County Administrator Jennifer Wimmer said recently many businesses like to pay their taxes before Sept. 1 to receive a small discount for early payment, so the county will have a better idea of how much revenue will be coming in for this fiscal year.
But Estep said it may mean more cuts.
“We have to get a handle on this,” he said.
Commissioners will meet again later this month or early September.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
