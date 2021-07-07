WELCH — A McDowell County clinic plans to offer children’s eye care this coming August in recognition of Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month.
Vision disorders can negatively impact a babies’ ability to bond with their parent/caregiver, their ability to explore the world by reaching and grasping, and also impede development of fine and gross motor skills, according to officials with Tug River Health Association.
One in every four school-age children and one in every 17 preschool-aged children have some form of vision problem requiring treatment, Tug River officials said.
Twenty-four percent of teens with correctable vision have the wrong prescription and this rises to about 33 percent for Mexican-American and African-American teens, according to officials with the Tug River Mount View Center. Dr. Judie Charlton, Ophthalmology West Virginia University will provide the examinations and Tug River Health will assist in the purchase of the glasses for those who cannot afford them.
The vision exams will be Aug. 18 at the Tug River Clinic at Riverview High School and Aug. 20 at Tug River Mount View at Mount View High School by appointment only. Tug River Health Providers will refer students for their appointments at their well child examination. Call 304-448-2101 for more information or to schedule a child’s annual check-up.
“We are happy to provide this service,” said Tim Crofton, CEO. “Tug River joins with the McDowell County Board of Education to assist all students to be prepared for the next school year. By assisting those with proper vision, we hope to enable them to achieve academically.”
