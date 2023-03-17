WELCH — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently awarded $5,000 to McDowell County to supplement food and shelter programs, according to the Council of the Southern Mountains.
McDowell County was selected to receive an award under Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) based upon the available statistics. The McDowell County jurisdiction’s award is based upon the total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying jurisdictions, according to Randal Johnson, executive director of the Council of the Southern Mountains.
The local board is charged with distributing funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs around the County for those in need, he said.
The local board is made up of representatives from area charities with the Council of the Southern Mountains serving as the administrative agency. This board determines how the funds are awarded to local service organizations. Under the terms of the grant, local agencies selected to receive funds must have a nonprofit status or be units of government. These entities must practice nondiscrimination through a volunteer Board of Directors and have a demonstrated capacity to fulfill the requirements of the grant.
The McDowell County Board has distributed funds previously to S.A.F.E, Catholic Charities, Big Creek People in Action, and the Council of the Southern Mountains for meals, lodging and utility assistance to qualified low-income recipients.
Public or private organizations interested in applying for FEMA emergency food and shelter program funds must contact Latonia Foster or Randal Johnson at the Council of the Southern Mountains for an application at 304-436-6800 by March 31.
The Council of the Southern Mountains covers 11 counties including McDowell, Mercer, Monroe and Mingo, and has two programs in Raleigh County, Johnson said. Agencies do not have to be in McDowell County to apply for FEMA funds.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
