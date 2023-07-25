West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey is no longer seeking the Republican nomination for governor of West Virginia. McCuskey announced on Monday that he will instead be seeking the GOP nomination for attorney general.
McCuskey, who is in his second term as state audit, said in a news release he made the decision to switch campaign efforts toward the race for attorney general.
“I am a strong, principled conservative who will never stop fighting for West Virginian’s freedom and prosperity,” McCuskey said. “West Virginia needs a strong conservative fighting for them against the nonsense that is coming out of Washington, D.C., that is negatively affecting our state. Our administration will fight tirelessly against bad policies, just as we have as your state auditor, and we will continue the work Patrick Morrisey has accomplished in during his tenure.”
With McCuskey out of the race, that leaves Morrisey, the incumbent attorney general, and incumbent Secretary of State Mac Warner, as the two front-runners for the Republican nomination for governor.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice is prohibited by state law from seeking a third consecutive term as governor. Justice is instead seeking the Republican nomination for the closely watched U.S. Senate race in West Virginia, a contest that could help determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate in 2024. Justice, and incumbent U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., are the two front-runners vying for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate.
The incumbent in that race, Democrat Joe Manchin, has not yet announced if he will seek re-election to the U.S. Senate. Manchin earlier this month appeared at a No Labels town hall meeting in Utah with former Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman. That event has fueled speculation that Manchin might be considering a third-party run for president.
McCuskey now joins an attorney general’s race that includes current Republican state senators Mike Stuart and Ryan Weld, the Associated Press reported Monday.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.