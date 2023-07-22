Monday was always wash day in the southern West Virginia coal camps. Despite a cloudburst, heavy rainfall and lightning strikes throughout the early morning hours of June 9, 1924, Mantle Dewese Vest was ready for wash day in American Coal Company House No. 425 at McComas, WV. Her 5-year old son Brondley played by the stove that was heating her wash water. Others already had their clean laundry on the line by daylight, after the storm was over.
Down below, Crane Creek was racing out of its banks. Her Dewese relations came to her house to escape the possible flooding of their own house. Mantle’s husband, Shelman Vest, knew their house was high enough to be safe from the flood waters, so he went to the Thomas Company Store to buy a tool. McComas neighbors watched the creek waters rise.
Suddenly, between 10:30 and 11 a.m., tons of hot, steaming rubble rushed down a hollow from the mountaintop above the Pinnacle Creek operation of American Coal Company. The company had been dumping refuse on the mountaintop for at least 20 years. Water from the heavy rains combined with burning coal to create gases that caused an upheaval of the coal and slate dump, and the fiery rubble headed on a disaster course down the hollow—devouring the Vest house on its way. Witnesses watched helplessly as first the chimney toppled, then the second floor separated.
Hoping to save the families, a rescue team led by H.D. Smith, general superintendent of the Pinnacle Mine, jumped into the second floor and cut away the floorboards to get to those downstairs. According to one witness, a second slide occurred approximately 25 minutes after the first, forcing the rescuers to run for their lives. But after the slide stopped, they continued rescue efforts.
The third and worst slide caught three of the rescue team as the house was finally covered completely. Multiples slides continued into the evening, while rescue efforts also proceeded. Shelman Vest and his brother John were injured but continued to dig in the hot rubble until their family members were uncovered. Six of the family members were recovered around midnight June 10 and the seventh June 11. Those who perished in the slide were Mantle [sic] Dewese Vest, Brondley Vest (5), Fletcher Dewese (36), Verdie Dewese (32), Dora Belle Dewese (29), Virginia Dell Dewese (4), and Mary Helen Dewese (2).
The official cause of death declared by William D. Fitzhugh, M.D., was “Burns & Suffocation.” The house had been moved 15 feet from its foundation, and the victims were buried under at least 12 feet of rubble. The victims were transported to Mercer Funeral Home by P.D. Bratton. Still to be recovered were the bodies of the three rescue workers who had been caught in the third slide. Emilio Massaroni was found Saturday, June 14, and later, Tony Dogestino and Beneditto Allegrini were found, bringing the death toll from this tragedy to 10.
Justice H.I. Cook convened a coroner’s jury inquest June 11 and 12, wherein eyewitnesses testified along with mine and industry representatives. Thomas R. Stockdale, State District Mining Inspector of the 17th District, concluded that an explosion had generated the slides that forced tons of fiery rubble down the mountainside.
A joint ceremony was held for the seven family members Thursday, June 12, at the Pocahontas Cemetery. After the body of Emilio Massaroni was recovered, he was buried at the same cemetery. He was only 21 years old.
Shelman Vest remarried and had a second son, Wayne, who was orphaned at age three and then was raised by John and Elizabeth Vest in Rock. Wayne grew up hearing stories of the “slide at McComas” and his lost brother, Brondley.
McComas was a large, thriving coal camp with its own stores, schools, churches, a theater and scores of houses. Despite the tragic loss of life there June 9, 1924, the “slide” has never been listed as a mining disaster. But 99 years later, an official designation is not necessary for us to recognize that the McComas slide was indeed a disaster—for all the occupants and rescuers at House No. 425.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.