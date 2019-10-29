BLUEWELL — One local food truck is offering residents the option of hot, scratch-made doughnuts and more.
From doughnuts, chicken strips, and more, McClure’s offers hand made food with fast convenience. All of the food produced from McClure’s food truck is made from scratch to add to the quality.
Residents and guests may have encountered the alluring smell of hand made doughnuts in the Bluewell area. McClure encourages guests to stop in to see what he has to offer.
“Shopping small supports small businesses and local people,” owner Matthew McClure said.
McClure expressed that not only do small businesses add to local economy but they also offer more personable customer service as opposed to larger chain organizations.
Being local himself McClure also seeks to offer unique opportunities to the area such as cheese steaks from scratch and more.
After working at a big chain restaurant for several years McClure decided to try his hand at the food industry. To get experience and have the convenience of mobility, McClure opened the truck.
Since his opening in June McClure has attended several festivals in the area including the Lemonade Festival, Railroad Days, and Oktoberfest. On the days he’s open, McClure can be found next to the First Community Bank in Bluewell. Located in the heart of ATV country he sees both locals and tourists visit his truck.
Aside from made to order food he also partners with the neighboring business Crazy Mountain Cycles for breakfast. McClure’s food welcomes the guests of CMC, and other out of state tourists to the Mountain State, with hospitality and good food.
McClure’s can be found in the aforementioned Bluewell location until four p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
For more information on McClure and his hand made creations contact him at 304-887-5823.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
