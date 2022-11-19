BLUEFIELD — The city of Bluefield will be unveiling a new banner on the side of Mayor Manor on Princeton Avenue in Bluefield on Monday, Nov. 21 at noon.
The idea to add the art came after many discussions between Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson and Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin about different ways to beautify the city.
“Bluefield is one of those places that is more old school, so we were just trying to figure out what could we do,” said Marson. “We needed something that could capture Bluefield and it’s history.”
He also said that they felt they needed something nice to see when coming into the city.
Marson said that the city’s office brainstormed for a while on ideas, and they almost went with a mural until they found out how expensive they can get.
“We knew we wanted something like that, and we researched and researched until we came across the building wraps that they do a lot of times in big cities,” said Marson.
They decided on the banner wrap due to durability and price in the end, and they are very pleased with how it turned out.
Marson said they had several artists send in submissions, but they decided on the one they thought would capture Bluefield the best.
“This guy named Blake Wheeler is who we ended up going with, and he really did a great job of putting our ideas to paper,” said Marson.
The digitally painted banner features several pieces of Bluefield that the city thought really captured the essence of the city.
“The Great Dane is the mascot of Bluefield State, so we thought that was important,” said Marson. “We wanted something with Bluefield High because the Beavers are a big deal around here, Lemonade Days are big here, and we’re the Christmas City; so we made sure all of that was incorporated into it.”
It also features East River Overlook and downtown Bluefield.
“I think it does a great job symbolizing everything that’s cool about Bluefield, and it really is a pretty artist rendering what he did,” Marson said.
Wheeler said that he really wanted to show what Bluefield was like, so he researched the area and really played off of the name for inspiration.
“I wanted the mural to depict the area of Bluefield in an exciting and beautiful way with references to area throughout the painting. The color pallet was inspired by the namesake and I knew I wanted the painting to be filled with various blue tones with some pops of yellow,” Wheeler said. “To come up with the concept I researched a little bit about the area that I wanted to include things like the free lemonade tradition, the Bluefield state college mascot, and Bluefield being named West Virginia’s Christmas City. Many of my paintings include people and animals so the boy and the Great Dane mascot was a perfect fit for the kind of images that I want to make.
He added, “I wanted to have the focal point of the image to be this boy enjoying his lemonade with his dog on a beautiful day in Bluefield and then have references to the area in the background. Some of the elements of the painting were suggested by the City management team like a photo op spot featuring Bluefield beavers.”
The photo opportunity spot he refers to is something that Marson said he hopes attracts people to put the banner to use and enjoy.
The project in total took around 15 hours.
The location of the banner on Mayor Manor is also perfect because it can be seen as people are coming into the city from highway 460, and Marson said they are really grateful that the owner, Brian Cox, let them use the location for it.
“He is also going to add lights to the outside of the building to go along with the banner to make it really stand out,” said Marson.
Marson and the city are excited for people to get to enjoy the banner and hope the unveiling ceremony is a good kickoff before the Christmas activities get into full swing.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
