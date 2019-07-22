CHARLESTON — Allowing West Virginia Department of Highways districts to bid out maintenance and repair projects they cannot address immediately to private contractors is an idea being explored by a state senator representing Mercer County.
State Sen. Mark R. Maynard, R-6th District, said recently that he is asking Gov. Jim Justice to bid out road repairs that the DOH can’t get to. Justice led the charge on the “Roads to Prosperity” bond sale referendum, and the state of West Virginia voted in favor of it. It allows the sale of bonds, which is basically borrowing money, counting on future income of the state to repay over $1 billion dollars which will be used basically for road repair and expansion.
“Borrowing this money on our future was a bit risky to me, but l realize sometimes that’s the avenue people choose,” Maynard said.
Justice also raised title fees $5, and raised license plate fees $21.50, equalling $51.50, up from $30, Maynard stated. This money was to be put toward the state’s roads.
“Currently, revenues are up for our state,” Maynard said. “In the current special session, the governor sent to the Legislature a request for an appropriation of $98 million and then at the last floor session, both houses passed another appropriation of $38 million.”
“Our roads need work, money is not our problem. I know our DOH performs as much as they can with what they have to work with. And l applaud them and the work they perform daily. I’ve heard rumors of people wanting the DOH to contract out their work, altogether, but l am not in favor of that, l think about all the employees of the DOH that would get displaced,” Maynard said. “Attrition would take too long as well.”
State Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker County, introduced a similar piece of legislation during the last legislative term. the proposed bill would require the DOH to sub-contract out road work and repairs the DOH couldn’t get to, but was vetoed by the governor.
“But, l am asking the governor to step in and ask the DOH to start the bidding process,” Maynard said.
The DOH would keep performing the jobs they are now doing, and bid out maintenance and repairs they cannot get to at the time, Maynard stated.
“In my life, the number of paved roads have almost doubled due to many side roads and hollows being paved. And with our current workforce, they get overwhelmed,” Maynard said. “If there are weeds that need cut that the county DOH can’t get to, put it out for bid. If the ditchlines are full and causing water to seep under the pavement, put it out for bid. If shoulders need graveled, put it out for bid. If pot holes need patched, put it out for bid. I’ve done some research, and the DOH has the ability to do this, just like they contract slip repair, bridge construction or paving, without a nod from the legislature and governor.”
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said in the past there has been discussion and legislation specifically about biding out some state road work; but the legislation, referred to as Randy’s Dream, “died somewhere along the way.”
Some of the state’s highway districts have a problem hiring the workers they need. For example, the problem is bad in northern West Virginia where the state has to compete with the natural gas industry for employees, which can pay higher wages, Swope said. There are some districts that have fallen behind on routine maintenance work due to this lack of staffing.
Department of Highways districts are expected to perform maintenance of a third of their roads every year, Swope said. This becomes difficult when unexpected problems like sinkholes and mudslides takes time away from DOH crews.
“I, personally, agree with the concept,” Swope said of Maynard’s proposal. Contractors would not be interested in major projects such as highway construction, but they could be interested in smaller projects such as fixing potholes or clearing ditches.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.