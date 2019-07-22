Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.