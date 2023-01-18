PRINCETON — Princeton City Hall has gained a new friendly face that roams the building – their workplace pet Maverick, a stray cat they took in.
Municipal Court Clerk Madison Gunnoe said that Maverick was found when he was just four weeks old in the warehouse attached to City Hall.
“There are a lot of stray cats that run around here, so we just didn’t know he was there,” said Gunnoe. “He was locked up in an electrical panel, and one of our public works directors found him.”
The employees at City Hall were originally just going to nurse the cat to health and make sure he got fixed and received the necessary vaccines, but Maverick soon wormed his way into their hearts.
“We talked Mike into letting us keep him, and he definitely makes work interesting to say the least,” said Gunnoe.
Accounts Payable Kaityln Smith also added that they had wanted a pet in the office for a while, so they were all very happy when they convinced City Manager Mike Webb that Maverick would make the perfect office companion.
“He’s just something we really love having around that brightens up our days a little bit,” said Smith.
City License and Tax Auditor Teresa Myers added, “He really puts a smile on people’s face when they come in and see him, and some people come just to see him.”
“More times than not, people will ask for the cat before they ask for anyone else,” said Gunnoe.
Not only do visitors love seeing the furry friend when they come in, but Maverick is very social and loves to greet people too.
“He likes to sit at the front and play by not letting people put things through the windows,” said Gunnoe. “He’ll swat at anything that comes through them.”
Myers added, “He visits about every office throughout the day and just loves seeing everyone, and he loves when people come in.”
Gunnoe, Myers, and Smith said that Maverick is spoiled with many toys and lots of attention.
“He’s got more toys than any cat probably,” Myers sad.
Smith added, “Although, his favorite toy is a balled up piece of paper.”
Princeton Animal Control Officer Melissa Meachum also expressed her love for the office’s pet, and she stressed the importance of getting pets fixed and vaccinated.
“Maverick’s been neutered and is up to date on all of his shots as per city of Princeton ordinance,” said Meachum.
If you have any questions about Princeton’s city ordinances and policies on animals contact Meachum at 304-920-6666 or m.meachum@princeonwv.gov.
To keep up with Maverick, follow his TikTok account @princetonmaverick2 or stop by City Hall at 800 Bee Street in Princeton.
Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
