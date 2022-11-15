By Josephine E. Moore
CNHI News W.Va.
Officials in Hinton say there will be no “quick fix” for a sinkhole which grew deeper and wider with heavy rain over Veterans Day weekend, swallowing an entire lane of Highway 20, a main entrance to the Summer County community.
The West Virginia Division of Highways intends to address community concerns as well as discuss plans for a fix at a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the former Riverview Elementary School, which is just down the road from the sinkhole.
Located at the northern entrance to Hinton on W.Va. 20, just before the road splits in Summers Street and Temple Street, the sinkhole was initially discovered in mid-June and was about 6 feet wide and 30 feet deep, according to MetroNews.
Although the actual size and depth of the sinkhole as of Monday was not known, it appears it has more than doubled in diameter and taken with it a portion of the foundation of the nearby city police station, which was evacuated when the sinkhole was first discovered.
Hinton Mayor Jack Scott said many in the city have expressed frustration as to why this was not dealt with in the five months since it was first discovered. Scott said he understands those concerns and is asking residents to be patient.
“It’s been one of those situations where it’s kind of been hurry up and wait,” he said. “Unfortunately, every time we would get into the next stage of what we were going to do to fix this, we ran into issues ... It’s just not an easy fix.
“You’re looking at 100-year-old drainage system that has basically caved in. and it’s just in a really crucial spot as you’re coming into town. and it connects to some city property, and it also – the drainage runs underneath the highway there,” the mayor said.
“Well, over time, it’s just collapsed, and the hole keeps getting bigger.”
Because the sinkhole is on a state road, Scott said it is up to the West Virginia’s Division of Highways to manage and fund the necessary road repairs.
“The state is working with us, and they have from the beginning,” he said. “Obviously the sense of urgency is much greater now because of the hole getting bigger, and maybe that’s a blessing to get us to move forward to get this fixed quicker,” Scott said.
“But no one’s to blame. This is an act of God. I don’t think anyone’s been negligent here ... It’s caught us all by surprise, and there is no quick fix.”
Schools in Summers County were on remote learning Monday, citing the sinkhole as the cause. Late Monday evening an announcement on the district’s Facebook page read, “Beginning tomorrow November 15, 2022, Summers County Comprehensive High School students, grades 6-12, will be on remote learning through the end of the week. All elementary schools will be on a regular schedule starting tomorrow November 15, 2022.”
Summers County Superintendent David Warvel said he was in meetings with city and state officials most of the day Monday hoping to come up with a plan for students for the coming weeks.
“We’re just doing the best we can in the central office to make sure we get everybody safely back to the school system,” Warvel said. “But at this point in time, we have to be very cautious and go down this road with remote learning. But as things move forward, we’ll adjust to it and make another plan of action.”
Traffic immediately surrounding the sinkhole has been reduced to one lane with portable traffic lights placed on either side of the road.
As the sinkhole has completely swallowed one of the traffic lanes in its immediate vicinity, motorists are being guided, via traffic cones, to drive along a dirt bank opposite the sinkhole to travel in and out of town safety.
Scott said he estimates repairs will likely be in the millions of dollars and take several months.
He added that the sinkhole had stabilized until recent rainfall.
“It just rained heavily for three or four days, and we were a little surprised that it grew to the extent that it has,” Scott said.
According to a National Weather Service station in Bluestone Lake, about nine miles south of Hinton, 0.27 inch of rain was reported Friday with an additional 1.3 inches reported Saturday.
While the sinkhole has grown, Scott said there is no fear of the area becoming destabilized.
Scott said engineers with the state’s DOH were on site Monday to access the area.
He said one option being discussed is a temporary bridge over the sinkhole until permanent repairs can be made.
