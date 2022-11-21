BOSTON — The state of Massachusetts is seeing a massive uptick in welfare fraud amid stepped-up efforts to prevent people from gaming public assistance programs.
That’s according to a new report from State Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office, which uncovered more than $13.5 million worth of welfare fraud in the fiscal year that ended June 30 from more than 600 cases probed by state investigators.
That represented a 120n percent increase in dollar value from the previous year, when investigators uncovered about $6.1 million in fraud.
The office’s Bureau of Special Investigations looked into more than 3,600 cases during the previous fiscal year, the report said.
More than $4.8 million worth of fraud was related to MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program. Another $5 million involved people who misrepresented their income to falsely claim eligibility for programs such as food stamps and cash assistance. At least $1.6 million of the fraud was tied to child care benefits.
Of the 668 cases where investigators found fraud, the average value of the fraudulent activity was more than $20,000, according to Bump’s office.
Bump attributed the increase in fraud cases to stepped-up efforts by law enforcement agencies to crack down, which her office says were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many public agencies shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.
But the spike in welfare cases also reflects the use of new technology that is helping the state better detect fraud in public benefit programs, Bump said.
More than $3.2 million in fraudulent activities was detected by the Bureau of Special Investigations’ data analytics unit, which Bump’s office said can “proactively” identify the “patterns of fraud.”
“BSI’s collaborations with state and federal agencies are yielding better results and are enabling our fraud examiners to work on high-profile, high dollar cases,” Bump said.
Bump touted her efforts to reduce welfare fraud during her 12 years as the state’s fiscal watchdog.
“The initiatives implemented throughout my tenure have focused on data reliability, transparency and accountability,” she said.
Demand for food stamps and other public assistance has risen amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of August, more than 95,000 people in Massachusetts were receiving basic welfare benefits from the state’s primary cash assistance program, known as Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children, according to the latest state data.
Meanwhile, another 1 million people were getting food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, as of July, according to the data. That’s more than double the pre-pandemic average of about 450,000 recipients.
The increased demand for public assistance comes with a significant cost of the state. In the fiscal year that got underway on July 1, the state plans to spend more than $295 million on cash assistance programs for welfare recipients.
Under current law, a recipient is limited to receiving welfare for two years in any five-year period. A family of three in the program collects roughly $593 per month.
