By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Another mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Thursday in Mercer County, this time at a larger location to accommodate more people and to assist with traffic flow since a large crowd is once again expected.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for citizens ages 80 and above will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brushfork Armory. The health department is estimating that it will have 400 to 500 vaccines for use at Thursday’s event.
The news was announced by the health department as officials confirmed another three coronavirus related deaths Wednesday in the county. The pandemic death toll in Mercer County has now climbed to 61.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, an 80-year-old female from Mercer County, an 82-year-old female from Mercer County and a 93-year-old female from Mercer County were among 39 new virus-related deaths confirmed in the state Wednesday.
Health department officials made the decision to move Thursday’s mass vaccination clinic to the armory after an earlier vaccination clinic on Monday turned into a chaotic scene with numerous vehicles filling Blue Prince Road — stretching all the way to U.S. Route 460 — as hundreds waited for their chance to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, health officials quickly ran out of the first 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and many left without being vaccinated. Some took to social media after the event to question why the vaccination effort couldn’t have been handled better, or held at a larger location like the armory.
A statement released by the health department Thursday said the agency is working in conjunction with the National Guard and local emergency responders to assit with coordination and traffic flow at Thursday’s event. The statement added that by state recommendations, appointments will not be made for Thursday’s clinic.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, 1,594 virus cases in Mercer County are currently considered active. Statewide, health officials are reporting 27,626 active COVID-19 cases.
No new virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday in neighboring Southwest Virginia, although the number of new virus cases are still increasing in most of the Southwest Virginia counties covered by the Daily Telegraph.
Both West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam are scheduled to hold virtual pandemic briefings today. It is not yet known if either governor will announce any new virus restrictions during their briefings today.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.