PRINCETON — Starting next Monday, masks will be required once again in Mercer County’s circuit court and magistrate courtrooms as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
Chief Judge William Sadler drafted a general order this week for mask requirements at the Mercer County Courthouse and the neighboring courthouse annex. This order becomes effective on Monday, Aug. 16.
The area has seen a surge in the transmission of COVID-19 virus, “even among those individuals fully vaccinated,” according to the order. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending masks for all indoor public gatherings.
“The undersigned Circuit Court judges feel that courtroom mask mandates are necessary to protect the health of the public, court personnel, attorneys and litigants,” according to the order.
The order was signed by Sadler, Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope and Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills.
Starting Aug. 16, all people entering a circuit court or magistrate court public area, including the courtrooms, will be required to wear a face mask or face covering at all time. The circuit court will defer to the guidance of the Family Court judges about whether to require masks in that court’s areas, according to the order.
The Mercer County Commission conducted a special meeting Friday morning to address issues such as purchasing a new vehicle for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and new software for that department’s tax office. During that meeting, the county commission decided to follow the circuit court’s lead on mask use.
“We decided to follow the lead that the circuit court had made in that they want mask wearing in all public places; that means the hallways, etc.,” Archer said. “We are not going to require them in our (county commission) courtroom, and also the same rules apply as what we had previously with mask orders.”
County employees will not have to wear masks in their secure office spaces, Archer said. People coming into the courthouse and annex to conduct business will be informed about the circuit court’s order.
“It’s a highly-debated topic, but we really can’t act in a way that is not in harmony with the rules that are set forth by the circuit court judges,” Archer said.
When trials resumed in Mercer County Circuit Court, precautions were put into place to protect the public from COVID-19’s spread. These measures include having jurors sit 6 feet apart or more in the benches where members of the public are normally seated. Benches in the back of the courtrooms are reserved for the public, and members of the media sit in the jury box. Tables for the prosecution and defense are spaced further apart, and witnesses testify from tables placed before the judges’ benches.
The mask requirements will remain in effect until further notice, according to the general order.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
