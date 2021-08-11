TAZEWELL, Va. — Masks are once again required for students and teachers in Tazewell County regardless of their vaccination status.
With the first day of school fast approaching, the school system has been back and forth on the question of masks in the classroom.
The county school board initially announced earlier this month that masks would be optional, but last week Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued an edict saying that masks would be required for all students in Virginia public schools.
The school board issued a statement Tuesday confirming that it will now require masks for students and staff. Children are due back in school in Tazewell County on Thursday, August 19.
“Based upon the recommendation of legal counsel, the Virginia Department of Health, and insurance providers for Tazewell County Public Schools, the Tazewell County Public Schools school board has determined that a safe opening of schools for 2021-2022 school year will require masks,” the school board statement said. “All faculty, staff and students will be required to wear masks while indoors and on buses. This applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status.”
The statement said the school board will review the issue of masks in the classroom at its September board meeting.
Mask requirements in schools has become a contentious issue among parents in recent weeks. Some support mask wearing while others are adamantly opposed to requiring masks for kids.
Republican lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly also are questioning whether Northam, a Democrat, can legally mandate masks in schools without first issuing another state of emergency.
Northam based his mask ruling on Senate Bill 1303, which includes language regarding the need to follow CDC guidelines. However, the patron of that bill, Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, a Republican, says the measure does not require masks in school — despite the assertion by Northam.
Dunnavant says the bill passed in March of this year simply advises schools to “follow CDC guidelines to the maximum extent practicable,” but does not mandate masks.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.