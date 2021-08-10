By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — Masks are once again mandatory for students and teachers in Tazewell County — regardless of their vaccination status.
The Tazewell County School Board initially announced earlier this month that masks would be optional, but last week Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued an edict saying that masks would be required for all students in Virginia public schools.
The school board issued a statement Tuesday morning confirming that it will now require masks for students and staff. Children are due back in school on Thursday, August 19.
“Based upon the recommendation of legal counsel, the Virginia Department of Health, and insurance providers for Tazewell County Public Schools, the Tazewell County Public Schools School Board has determined that a safe opening of schools for 2021-2022 school year will require masks,” the school board statement said. “All faculty, staff, and students will be required to wear masks while indoors and on buses. This applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status.”
The statement said the school board will review the issue of masks in the classroom at its September board meeting.
Mask requirements in schools has become a contentious issue among parents in recent weeks. Some support mask wearing while others are adamantly opposed to requiring masks for kids.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.