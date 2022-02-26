Most mask wearing decisions are now being brought down to the local and individual level as official CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines released Friday reflect that change.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that mask policies are taking a different turn now.
“As we go forward, what will happen is a transition…” he said, from government decisions to people being empowered to make their own decisions about how to “manage their own health and own protection.”
Marsh said wearing masks in indoor public places will no longer be advised under most circumstances.
The focus of government will also change, from keeping up with daily case counts to making sure hospitals are capable of handling patients.
Marsh said the changes are the result of falling case numbers here and across the nation.
Active cases in West Virginia stood at 3,339 Friday with 32 of the state’s 55 counties now in the green on the County Alert System map.
“Everything here is looking better,” Justice said.
Once again, though, Justice read a list of 58 new COVID deaths, three of whom were from Mercer County and one from McDowell County. More deaths were predicted to follow as a result of the Omicron surge, even as it is subsiding.
Justice made the point that 55 of the deaths were at least 60 years old, the age group still the most vulnerable, which is why vaccinations and especially the booster are crucial for older residents.
“I just read 58 … on the list,” he said. “One was 30 years old and two in their 50s. You must get the booster. If you don’t get a booster shot … that’s nuts.”
Of the almost 935,000 state residents who are fully vaccinated, less than half, just over 400,000, have received a booster shot.
Marsh said the best protection anyone can have is “absolutely” to be fully vaccinated and boosted, and that is especially true for the elderly.
Justice also announced a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2020, P-EBT funding has resulted in more than $328 million in food assistance support for West Virginia children.
“This third round of benefits is going to pour another $82 million into West Virginia for our children,” he said. “Our children are the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia, and making sure our kids have enough to eat is absolutely the most important thing we can do. I’m really happy to announce this and very appreciative of everyone who made this possible.”
The P-EBT program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said that households will receive a letter from the DHHR about their students’ P-EBT benefits.
“The ongoing pandemic has provided uncertain times in our schools and we’re hopeful that these payments will assist families in keeping children nourished and ready to learn,” Crouch said.
The DHHR will roll out these benefits in April 2022 and apply them retroactively to the beginning of the school year. Families with eligible students can expect to receive a single issuance for the Fall 2021 term and two additional payments for the Spring 2022 term.
