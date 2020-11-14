CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday issued an executive order that will require facial coverings be worn in all indoor public places at all times, and another order says that all winter sports have been postponed at least until Jan. 11.
In an effort to put some teeth in a previous mask-wearing mandate, Justice said if businesses don’t comply with the mask order, the next step could be closure, and if a customer refuses to comply, “call the police.”
Business owners and customers are obstructing justice if they refuse to comply with the indoor facial covering order, he added, and the only exceptions are in restaurants when customers are eating and people with medical issues that prevent them from wearing a mask. Children under 9 years old are also exempt.
Businesses must post signs and monitor people as they enter, he added, and, if businesses do not comply, the next step moving forward could include closure.
“We will shut you down,” he said, adding that no one wants to go that far, but the COVID crisis in the state is deepening, with record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations and the death toll surging to 565.
The state has seen an average of more than 700 new cases a day recently with 339 now hospitalized. The statistics reflect a nationwide surge, pushing new cases to more than 150,000 a day and almost 250,000 deaths.
“We have got to realize what we are dealing with here,” Justice said. “It is a massive killer.”
That’s why, he said, “bold” action is needed.
“If a business asks you to put on a mask or leave, and you refuse to do so, you are violating the law,” he said. “If a police officer orders you to put on a mask or leave, and you refuse to do so, you are also violating the law. If a police officer orders a business to enforce our indoor face covering requirement, and they refuse to do so, the business is violating the law. There are real penalties for these violations.”
Justice said he is trying “with all in me to avoid a loss of our businesses and your jobs. But I am also trying with all in me to avoid a massive loss of life in West Virginia.”
“Finally, if some people are angry, and think it’s funny to retaliate and post my phone number online, that’s fine,” he said. “The inconvenience is well worth it if we save just one life.”
Winter indoor sports cannot be played under the current surge in COVID cases, he said, and by Jan. 11 the hope is things will settle down enough to start practice. However, all fall sports can be completed, including football and volleyball playoffs.
Justice said winter sports like basketball, wrestling and swimming involve too much indoor contact and cannot be played under the surge conditions.
All band festivals are also canceled this spring, he said, and all band concert festivals are canceled for the rest of the school year.
Justice also said a concern about Thanksgiving family gatherings has meant a delay of when students can return to the classroom after the holiday.
Students will not be allowed to attend in-person classes for the three weekdays following the week of Thanksgiving, which includes Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 2. Students can return to school for in-person instruction on Dec. 3.
In another move, all staff at nursing homes must be tested twice a week, he said.
All of the executive orders went into effect last night at midnight.
Justice said the mask order is a crucial step to help stop community spread.
“It’s just silly to be in a public building with strangers walking around without a mask on,” he said, deriding what he says may be a “macho” stand some people take. “It’s just silly. What skin off your nose is it? How hard could it possibly be (to wear a mask)?”
None of the decisions was made lightly, he added, as he takes advice from experts.
“These experts are working night and day,” he said. “All of us are trying to do everything we can possibly do to keep life as close to normal as possible and not devastate our economy and jobs.”
Justice said that devastation could come at a time when retailers are entering their busiest time of year and restaurant owners are already struggling to survive on the current 50 percent capacity.
“How devastating would it be if we shut down?” he said. “A vaccine is coming, but it’s not here yet.”
“We are doing this in order to prevent the wave of what we are seeing in other places, where people cannot get in a hospital and cannot get appropriate care,” said state National Guard Adjutant General James Hoyer. “We are looking out for your best interest.”
Hoyer was referring to a problem now erupting in several states with a shortage of hospital capacity because of the rising COVID cases.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said West Virginia currently does not have a problem with hospital capacity, but that could change.
“This is not a panic situation on hospitals,” he said. “But it is a warning for us to focus on things we can do to prevent the spread in communities.”
Those things include wearing a mask and testing, he said, with free testing now being offered in almost all counties in the state.
Testing increases the number of positive cases, but it helps catch those who have COVID and do not know it and are inadvertently spreading the virus.
Marsh has also warned of family holiday gatherings and the danger of spread and recommended testing before attending a gathering.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.