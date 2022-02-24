BLUEFIELD — Wearing masks in schools in Mercer and Monroe counties is now optional for students and staff.
Mercer County Schools released a statement after the board of education meeting Tuesday night that “effective immediately, masks are optional in all Mercer County schools … This means mask usage in buildings and on school buses will be optional for both students and staff.”
The action comes on the heels of the number of new COVID cases dropping sharply here and around the state. All area counties are now in the yellow on the County Alert System map, indicating a lessened transmission rate.
The Mercer County Schools’ statement reflected that reasoning, but also cautioned that masks may be required at individual school sites “if COVID-19 transmission rates warrant a mask requirement.”
County schools will still have masks available to anyone wanting one and will continue communicating with the Mercer County Health Department about special cases and any concerning trends in classrooms or schools, the statement said. The superintendent may institute practices if determined necessary in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The ultimate goal is to protect our students and prioritize learning,” according to the school system. “Given the quick spread of the Omicron variant and its rapid clinical course, it has made contact tracing in schools impractical when combined with the newly reduced timelines for quarantine and isolation set by the CDC. With that being said, Mercer County Schools will not perform contact tracing on behalf of the Mercer County Health Department.”
All Mercer County schools are now reporting positive cases to a new WV DHHR tracking survey, which appears on Fridays at https://wvde.us/covid19/school-covid-dashboard/
After a Monday evening meeting, the Monroe County Board of Education also ended the mask mandate.
“Effective Feb. 22, face masks will be optional on all campuses within the Monroe County School District and on Monroe County school buses.” a statement released by the board said.
Anyone who chooses to wear a mask is encouraged to do so, the statement says, and the change “should not be construed as an effort to preclude or discourage anyone from wearing face masks.”
The school system is also discouraging any type of “inappropriate behavior” aimed at those who do choose to wear a mask, saying such behavior “will not be tolerated.”
The decision in McDowell County on mask mandates in schools has not been made yet but is under review.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
