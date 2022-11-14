CNHI News Service
CUMBERLAND — For nearly 90 years as temperatures dropped, crews have worked in shifts around the clock to feed coal into and remove ashes from boilers at Fort Hill High School.
As Maryland’s last public school heated by coal, new boilers at Fort Hill will mark the end of an era to make way for needed change.
Jay Marley, a mechanical engineer, is supervisor of maintenance and construction at Allegany County Public Schools.
Earlier this month, the Board of Education gave him approval to award a roughly $4.7 million bid to Carl Belt, Inc. of Cumberland to replace one dated natural gas and two coal boilers with state-of-the-art natural gas systems, and provide new HVAC in the school’s gymnasiums, and locker, weight and wrestling rooms.
“It’s cutting edge,” Marley said of technology for the new systems that can be automatically controlled and monitored via mobile phone.
At 191,732 square feet, Fort Hill is “our biggest school,” he said.
On average, 254 tons of coal per year were needed to heat the building.
ACPS recently renewed a purchasing agreement, which was bid, to buy coal at $100 per ton from Frostburg-based Pine Mountain Coal Co.
Marley hopes installation of the new boilers will be complete by mid-September 2023.
“That’s kind of a moving target,” he said of the date. “We have to rely on Mother Nature.”
The new HVAC work will bring air conditioning for the first time to Fort Hill’s gymnasium wing, which many folks are excited about, Marley said.
ACPS converted coal systems to natural gas units at Braddock and Washington middle schools last summer, he said.
Coal boilers require 24-hour maintenance, Marley said.
“It’s a pretty labor-intensive process,” he said. “There’s a lot of manual work to that process.”
While natural gas is expected to cost more than coal, the new efficient systems can operate for fewer hours per day than the antiquated ones, Marley said.
Additionally, reasons for the upgrades included maintenance expenses and “parts are becoming increasingly scarce” for the coal boilers, said Vince Montana.
Now retired, he was director of facilities for ACPS in 2019 when plans were discussed for the coal boilers to be removed from Braddock, Washington and Fort Hill.
“Environmental concerns,” are also important, he said at that time.
The decision to update the heating systems didn’t come easy.
School board member Robert Farrell, who was president of the body in 2019, said at that time he wanted more information before any work was done.
“We are living in coal country,” he said. “It does warrant a closer look … so we can make a good decision.”
Also at that time, board member Tammy Fraley disagreed, and said the system conversions “will benefit the students in the classrooms by being more consistent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.