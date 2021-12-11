BLUEFIELD — An eight-hour road trip from a Maryland church concluded Friday at a West Virginia church where volunteers unloaded hundreds of Christmas gifts for children and families in need.
The Maple Hill Church of Christ was busy when a large rental truck filled by the Bay Area Church in Maryland arrived with a cargo of Christmas cheer. Soon volunteers with the Concord University Basketball Team, the Maple Hill church, CASE WV and other were unloading packages and stacking them in their designated tables.
“This is its 18th year,” said Evelyn Linkous, who organizes much of the distribution. “The first year, we had 63 kids.”
The number of people being aided has grown. This year, the program’s helping 320 children from CASE. More children from the Wade Center in Bluefield and the church bring the total up to about 400, according to Justin Johnson, the Wade Center’s mission coordinator.
Linkous said that the program was founded by her niece, Kim Mitchell, who wanted to give back to her community and honor her parents, Bob Surface and Lois Barnett Surface. The program is known as the Walk the Walk Foundation.
The Bay Area Church in Maryland sent a mission team to deliver the presents contributed by the church’s congregation. Tom Hogan, who drove from Maryland with his wife, Janet, and their grandchildren Caelyn and Carter, said they left Maryland about 7 a.m. Friday. The journey took about eight hours.
“We do this every year with the church and the Wade Center,” Tom Hogan said. “We help a little over 400 kids each year.”
Besides Christmas presents, the Maple View Church provides groceries, toiletries and other items to about 150 households, Linkous said.
The food provides hope to families and individuals who are short on hope, said Tami Mitchell, education coordinator for CASE WV. She remembered a homeless man who was aided. He had a house and volunteers provided furnishings. Until then, he had “given up on the human race,” she recalled.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
