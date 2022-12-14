BLUEFIELD — After a hiatus because of the pandemic, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration banquet is returning in Bluefield this year.
The banquet honoring and remembering Dr. King will be held at John Stuart United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Rev. Charles H. Collins Sr., pastor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and President of the local NAACP Chapter, which sponsors the event, asked members of the Bluefield City Council Tuesday for their support with the event.
“With COVID, we haven’t been able to have it in person,” he said, but the celebration can be resumed this year.
The event has a long history of distinguished special speakers, and this year’s is a football player who made history at the University of Virginia.
Collins said John Rainey, a Tazewell native who played football at Tazewell High School, was one of four African-American players who were the first to be accepted at UVA on athletic scholarships.
That happened in 1970, he said, and Rainey and those men “broke the color barrier at UVA.”
Collins said Rainey went on to earn a bachelor’s degree as well as a master’s degree in education and retired after years of being a teacher and administrator in Prince George County, Va.
Rainey was also very involved in community service, he added.
Last year at the UVA-Duke game in Charlottesville, Rainey, Harrison Davis, Stanley Land and Kent Merritt were recognized for their historic impact on the university.
Rainey was described as an “amazing athlete” and Collins said his nickname was “Raindrop.”
Collins said this banquet is the “only fundraiser we do,” and in previous years it has been held at Bluefield State University.
Tickets for the event are $20 and $10 for those under 13 years old.
Mayor Ron Martin asked Collins to also speak about the event at the next board meeting, set for Jan. 10.
