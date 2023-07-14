BLUEFIELD — City officials in Bluefield are hoping to get the Ridge Runner back up and running before summer ends.
The popular train was rolling at city park in late May, but then the Memorial Day flood hit. The flooding caused a lot of problems at city park, and washed out a bridge on the Ridge Runner tracks.
The train has been sidelined since that time.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the goal is to get the miniature train running again at Lotito Park as soon as possible, and in particular before summer wanes.
“Our goal is to get it back up and running, and at least get a couple of weeks (of use) out of it,” Marson said.
In particular, the city would like to see the train running again at city park before all of the Beaver-Graham festivities get underway next month in Bluefield.
The Ridge Runner has experienced mechanical issues in the past, but was working fine before the flood hit.
In fact, on the Saturday before the flood, the train had transported more than 300 people cross city park, including children and adults, according to earlier reports from Bluefield Parks and Recreation Director Rick Showalters.
The bridge repair work has to be bid out, so it is expected to take a little time to complete.
Long-time area residents may recall that the Ridge Runner originally operated high atop East River Mountain several decades ago.
However, the completion of Interstate 77 in 1976 resulted in a significant decrease in traffic along the mountain, and the train was shut down.
The city tried to reestablish it at Lotito Park in 1984, but that initial effort wasn’t successful. Another campaign was launched in 2011 to save the old train, which led to its eventual relocation and relaunch at city park.
