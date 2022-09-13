Anyone with COVID symptoms is encouraged to follow up any negative rapid test with a PCR test for a more reliable result.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Monday false negatives are not unusual with rapid tests.
“Anyone with symptoms should get a PCR test as well,” he said of the more in-depth test that must be sent to a lab and is more reliable in detecting positive cases.
Marsh also said symptoms of the new Omicron variants show up faster, in only two to three days after exposure, a process that may have taken a week or more with the former variants.
The BA 4 and 5 variants are the most contagious so far, he has said, and are the dominant variants in the state and nation.
Justice, along with Marsh, said everyone 12 and older who has had at least the first two doses of the vaccine should also get the new Omicron booster, which is designed specifically to help boost the immune system against the new variants.
“I absolutely believe in these vaccines,” Justice said, adding that he has already had the new booster.
Justice said 1,883 new positive cases were reported over the weekend, a number that is most likely higher because of unreported home testing results.
New positive cases have been consistent with active cases still around 3,000.
Mercer and Monroe counties remain in the gold on the County Alert System map as new cases remain high.
Justice also read a list of 12 more COVID-related deaths in the state, bringing the total to 7,334.
Marsh said a plateau in the spread is expected, but the virus continues to spread and “hundreds” are dying every day across the nation.
The Mercer County Health Department is offering a vaccine clinic on Wednesday at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Preservati Education Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pfizer and Moderna Omicron booster will be available for those 12 and older and you must be at least two months out from your primary series or last booster dose.
On another issue, Justice said he had called a special session for Monday to deal with two new pieces of legislation.
The first would set aside $150 million more for roads, with $125 million toward resurfacing projects and $25 million for equipment.
At least two projects in each county will result, he said, with 1,423 lane miles resurfaced.
The other item relates to a Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program, within the Department of Economic Development, “to encourage the continued development, construction, operation, maintenance, and expansion in West Virginia of high impact industrial plants and facilities, in certain circumstances where the availability of electricity generated from renewable sources is demonstrated to be necessary.”
“There are companies on a 100 percent green energy quest,” he said, adding that fossil fuels will continue to be embraced but “we want to embrace our alternative energies as well … All are welcome.”
Justice said no opportunity for more growth and jobs should be missed.
Although he did not say which economic development project the new legislation would help pave the way for, he indicated that announcement could come today.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
