BLUEFIELD — Rodney Mayberry of Bluefield recently attended a special ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island in South Carolina. He watched his youngest grandson graduate, and earlier he took time to visit some places he remembered when he was at at the installation.
Rodney Mayberry and his grandson, Tate, are now both Marines.
Stopping by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Rodney Mayberry said he was in the Marine Corps from 1974 to 1995. Serving in the military is a long family tradition.
“Well, my whole family served as far back as you can go,” he recalled. “The war between everybody all the way up there, people in my family served in this capacity. I joined the Marine Corps because it seemed just a little bit different. I thought that the people that were in the other branches of service, it was like they got in, they got out, but the Marine Corps guys I talked to, especially one, it was kind of a feeling while talking to hm that he really felt strongly about what he did; so, that was the main reason.”
Ex-Marines don’t exist, Mayberry added.
“The graduation was phenomenal,” Mayberry recalled. Tate’s mother asked him if he regretted his experiences, and he replied, “No!”
“It was neat,” Mayberry said. “We got him Thursday for base liberty, then Friday he did his graduation at 3 o’clock. We took some places in on the base. I wanted to see some spots that I remembered. Everybody (Marine recruits) on the East Coast pretty much goes to Parris Island.”
Tate asked his grandfather about his experiences in the Marine Corps when he started thinking about where he wanted to enlist.
“Absolutely. He kind of bounced around. He started out wanting to be a pilot, so I said let’s try to get you in the Naval Academy so you can be a Navy or Marine pilot,” Mayberry said. “And he came home and said I want to be an Army Ranger. I asked ‘Where did you get that from?’ He was in the ROTC at Bluefield High School; the ROTC program had rubbed off on him a little bit. So I took him to see all the recruiters and he came back and said, ‘I want to go in the Marine Corps’ and I said, ‘All right, just as long as that’s what you want to do.’ and he did. He’s extremely proud right now.”
When Mayberry joined the Marines, he first served at Cherry Point, NC, for about six years.
“Then I left and went to Japan, for a year, mainland Japan, came back and went then went on recruiting duty up in Beckley and Parkersburg,” he said. “I did a year in Beckley and two years in Parkersburg, and from there I went back to Cherry Point and got orders back to Japan for three years. I was the ordnance chief for station weapons in Iwakuni, Japan. Aviation ordnance. Aircraft weaponry.”
Later, Mayberry left Japan and returned to Cherry Point, but from there he was deployed to serve in Operation Desert Storm.
“I was ordinance chief at the largest Marine aviation ordnance base over there in the theater. We carried weapons for aircraft as well as some small arms stuff for the troops,” he said. “It was my best experience by far – actually got to do what you’re trained for. We did the Harriers, and there was a base in Bahrain where they had F-18s. That was pretty neat.”
Mayberry and his grandson belong to a long line of people who have served their country. He had an uncle, Vernon Messer, who was a tail gunner on a B-29 bomber, an older brother who retired from the Navy at Pensacola and a cousin who was a Cobra helicopter pilot in the Army.
“We have a strong family heritage,” he said, adding that he was a strong supporter of his country and that whatever he was going to do with his life, he was going to serve.
“That’s what I wanted to do. I had these ideas I was going to go to college and do all this, but when I was in there –University of Maryland– it just felt right for me to do that,” Mayberry said. “And I enjoyed about every minute of it.”
Mayberry said the Marine Corps is the people you work with, and his stays in touch with those who served alongside him. While checking Facebook, he found his bunkmate from boot camp and another comrade who now lives in Hawaii. He attended Mayberry’s wedding in 1977 and later stopped by and visited while driving to catch a flight back to Hawaii. He still remembered how to find Mayberry’s house.
“I met a lot of good people in there of all races and creeds. Men and women. It didn’t matter. We just called everybody green,” he said. “I served with some of the best people in the world, I think. They were everybody. Italians, Hispanics and Germans. It wasn’t a lot of racism in the Marine Corps, especially when you had to depend on each other.”
Mayberry now volunteers for the Toys of Tots program operated by the Marine Corps League in Princeton. The program was founded about 75 years ago when a reserve Marine in San Diego noticed that some children were not having a Christmas, so he started giving them toys. Marines and other veterans often become members of their local civic organizations.
“Veterans belong to about every organization there is because you always cross paths with somebody who did what you did or did what you did later in another branch of service, and you kind of get drawn in and start talking shop, taking notes and stuff,” Mayberry said. “It’s not like working for General Electric or something. You get off and you go home. Change jobs if you want, but that was probably the hardest thing I had to get used to, working with people who really didn’t want to go to work. They showed up if they wanted to. I had one guy who worked for me in Bluefield and it was snowing and I drove from my house up there, and he was two blocks from where we worked. Called him and he said the city hadn’t shoveled the sidewalks yet. I’m like, what’s that got to do with it? I drove 12 miles to get work. He said I’m not coming and I said well just don’t come, we’ll find somebody else.”
Mayberry urged veterans and other people to attend the Veterans Day Parade in Princeton on Nov. 11. The parade begins at 11 a.m.
“They need to come out to that, veteran or not,” he said. “This community is awesome.”
