WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has released more details about how much money municipalities will receive from the American Rescue Plan.
Mercer County will receive $11.4 million with Bluefield getting $4 million, Princeton $2.36 million, Athens $370,000, Matoaka $80,000 and Oakvale $50,000.
McDowell County will get $3.42 million with towns receiving:
• Welch, $680,000
• Gary, $330,000
• War, $290,000
• Davy, $140,000
• Northfork, $130,000
• Bradshaw, $110,000
• Ieager, $100,000
• Keystone, $90,000
• Anawalt, $70,000
• Kimball, $60,000.
Monroe County is earmarked for $2.57 million with Peterstown getting $260,000 and Union $220,000.
The new web page providing this information can be accessed by visiting www.manchin.senate.gov/arp.
“The American Rescue Plan will provide West Virginia an unprecedented opportunity to jump-start its economy and make investments in critical infrastructure projects, with more than $4 billion in direct federal funding,” Manchin said. “The State of West Virginia will receive $1.25 billion, and West Virginia cities and counties will receive $624 million in direct relief funding. I fought hard to ensure states, counties and cities will be able to use relief funding to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure. My new web page provides a one-stop shop for local leaders utilizing these funds to help their communities rebuild and recover, while also ensuring federal spending and reporting guidelines are followed to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds. Our cities and counties will truly be in control of their own destiny with this recovery funding, and I look forward to assisting them over the weeks and months ahead.”
When the U.S. Department of Treasury publishes implementing guidance on how the money can be spent, it can be found on this website, he said of the guidelines on how the money can spent. Available grants will also be published. This new tool will be updated daily, as soon as new information is available.
Manchin also released a list of the first round of funding awards for health associations in the state through the American Rescue Plan.
Bluestone Health Association in Mercer County will get $2.8 million.
In Monroe County, the Monroe County Health Department will receive $2 million and the Tug River Health Association that serves McDowell County is slated to get $1.3 million.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia healthcare providers and health centers have gone above and beyond to provide care for their fellow West Virginians,” he said. “I’m thrilled that the HHS will begin administering more than $82 million in April to 28 health centers across the Mountain State. This funding will help expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment through health centers, as well as help increase and improve operational capacity. We are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and the American Rescue Plan will help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this funding for the Mountain State, especially for healthcare providers in West Virginia.”
“This funding is a lifeline for our state’s community health centers – all of which put their full effort into COVID-19 vaccination, testing and contact tracing. Every community health center in the state has been a part of the COVID-19 response for over a year. These much needed resources will enable health centers to continue these efforts in their communities,” said Sherri Ferrell, CEO of the West Virginia Primary Care Association. “The funding is a testament to the Biden administration and Congress, including West Virginia’s senators and representatives, continuing to see community health centers as an essential piece of our state’s overall pandemic response.”
