Many West Virginia and Virginia taxpayers will be part of multistate settlement with TurboTax owner Intuit related to consumers paying for tax services that were supposed to be free.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement Friday, saying customers of the service in the state will share a $728,000 settlement as part of a nationwide $141 million settlement announced in May 2022.
About 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the settlement, he said. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.
“This company allegedly took money from consumers who thought they were getting the service for free,” Morrisey said. “This agreement will put this company, as well as others who are engaging in this practice, in check.”
Morrisey said the investigation found that Intuit “deceived millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free. All 50 states and the District of Columbia signed onto the agreement.”
Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that “Virginia will receive more than $3.6 million for more than 119,000 consumers who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax return.”
“TurboTax misled Virginians, and now they are officially paying the price,” he said. “I’m proud that my office was able to put that money back into the affected consumers’ pockets, where it belonged all along.”
The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30. For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
