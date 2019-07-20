BLAND, Va. — When John Sage was attending Princeton High School in 1957, he remembers an event that led to a historic project that he would eventually be a part of.
That’s the year Russia launched the first space satellite, Sputnik 1, and sparked a rally in the United States to boost a program to journey beyond our atmosphere, and surpass the Russians.
In just a few years, Sage would be working on the most powerful rocket ever built and one that made traveling to the moon possible: the Saturn V.
The son of an auto mechanic in Bluefield and the first generation of his family to even graduate from high school, Sage had no idea where he would be working when he spent two years at Bluefield College and two years at Virginia Tech, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering.
“Well, 1962 was a good year to get out (graduating from VT),” he said. “(Pres. John F.) Kennedy just the year before had announced the goal to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade and I happened to luck out in being at the right place at the right time.”
If not for a class he took at VT for “an easy A,” his fate may have been different.
“One senior elective class was rocket propulsion theory,” he said, a class he only took because he didn’t think it would be difficult. But it proved to be life-changing.
Around graduation time, the job offers started pouring in.
“It was a good year for hiring anyone with an engineering degree,” he said. “The economy was good and the Apollo space program was going.”
One of those offers was from North American Aviation, based in Los Angeles.
“They were impressed with the rocket propulsion theory class,” he said. “It was a good fit for what they were looking for. I had also worked at a chemical plant in Charleston during the summer and that was good fit too. I had no deliberate plan to be a rocket man.”
Sage, who now lives in Bland County, soon found out he would be working on one of the most important engineering projects of the 20th Century, the rocket engines for Saturn V, the 363-ft. high vessel that would blast off into history 50 years ago today with three astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, sitting on top.
But he learned about that later, not eclipsing the most exciting news when he took the job: how much he was going to be paid.
“It was top money,” he said. “I thought I had died and gone to heaven. The day after graduation I bought a new car and headed to California on Rt. 66. Get you kicks on Rt. 66 (reference to a song of the era).”
Sage, who eventually returned to this area and taught mechanical engineering at Bluefield State College for 22 years, said it was an exciting time, and he even worked with German engineers who were former Nazis, brought here for their expertise.
“They were brought here because they (the Germans) were way ahead of us in rockets and jet engines and a lot other things,” he said. “After World War II they were rounded up and forced to come over. They did not want to fall into the hands of the Russians. They would rather go to the West and surrender to Americans.”
He was part of a team at North American that would build engines for all three stages on the rocket carrying the astronauts on the Apollo missions. The company also built the command module for the missions.
He worked primarily on the F-1 engines, the most powerful of the engines that were used on the first stage of liftoff, he said, providing a total of 7.5 million pounds of thrust, the equivalent of 40 million horsepower.
Five engines were at the bottom of the rocket and each engine was 19 feet tall, over 12 feet in diameter and the engines burned using 318,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and 203,400 gallons of kerosene fuel.
Sage said it takes enormous power to lift the huge rocket off the ground because it weighed six million pounds, the “heaviest thing ever lifted off the earth.”
After the rocket would reach an altitude of 42 miles and traveling at 5,000 mph (in less than three minutes), those first stage engines and fuel tanks were dropped and the second stage kicked in, providing 200,000 pounds of thrust, taking the rocket to near orbit with a velocity of 17,500 mph.
About nine minutes after launch, the second stage is discarded and the third stage’s rocket engine is fired. The third stage’s single rocket engine is fired until 11 minutes and 39 seconds after launch, when the vehicle has attained sufficient speed to reach Earth orbit.
About two and a half hours later, the third stage engine is restarted to send the Apollo spacecraft out of Earth orbit and toward the moon.
At the top of the Apollo 11 rocket was a capsule with the three astronauts.
Armstrong was destined to take the first step on the moon and then Aldrin. Collins stayed in the command module.
Sage said the lunar landing module that carried Armstrong and Aldrin had to orbit the moon after separating from the command module and before descent to the moon’s surface.
“That was a pretty close call,” Sage said. “They (Armstrong and Aldrin) got a little off course (during the moon landing). They had only 30 seconds worth of fuel left for the landing when they hit dirt. It created a lot of excitement.”
About 650 million people around the world were glued to their televisions to witness history and that “one small step” 50 years ago today.
Sage said the design project on the engines at North American were finished in 1965, and he left to work for GE on jet engines.
The first unmanned launch of Saturn V was in 1967, but by 1969, after much testing and practice runs without a landing, the moon landing launch was ready to go.
It was a dangerous mission from the beginning, Sage said. “Anything could go wrong at every stage. One (unmanned) rocket blew up on the launching pad.”
In fact, the first Apollo mission begin in disaster.
In January 1967, Apollo 1 Astronauts Roger Chaffee, Virgil Grissom (Mercury 4 and Gemini 3), and Edward White (Gemini 4) were killed at Cape Kennedy during a training exercise for the Apollo 1 mission. The crew died as a result of a fire within the spacecraft cabin.
But the determination to go to the moon was there.
“They managed to appropriate a huge amount of money for this,” he said. “It was against the Russians. They thought the Russians may be ready to launch in late 1968. They accelerated the program near the end (of the decade) before the Armstrong landing.”
Apollo missions went to the moon prior to that, but not landing, just practicing all of the necessary steps, as well as finding out about the lack of communication while orbiting on the dark side of the moon. Apollo 10 went to the moon and separated the lunar module, he said, and practiced reconnecting.
But the big one was Apollo 11, when the first human being would actually walk on the moon.
A total of 13 Saturn V rockets were launched from 1967 until 1973, carrying Apollo missions as well as the Skylab space station. Every part of the giant rocket is used and then discarded during a mission. Only the tiny command module survives to return to Earth.
The 1970 Apollo 13 mission to the moon, which almost ended in disaster, was depicted in a 1995 film.
Sage’s work in areas of historical significance was not over.
At GE, he was given the the task of trying to develop a defense for the SAMs (surface-to-air missiles) being used by North Vietnam to shoot down American aircraft, the F-4 Phantom fighter jet.
“One shot down (the late Sen. John) McCain’s fighter jet,” he said, which led to McCain spending years as a prisoner of war.
Sage also worked in Florida for Pratt-Whitney on jet engines as well as later working to set up commercial nuclear power plants working for Babcock and Wilcox, living in Lynchburg, Va.
In fact, Sage was working for Babcock and Wilcox in 1979 when the nuclear power plant at Three Mile Island experienced a near meltdown.
“I helped with that recovery,” he said, “but I had already found another job” and the family, with three kids, moved back to Florida.
But after living in West Palm Beach and then Jupiter for several years, he said his wife, Linda Bailey Sage of Bluefield, got to the point “she hated Florida” and wanted to return to this area.
They eventually bought a farm in Bland County and he taught at BSC, retiring in 2010.
Sage said his “big adventure” in agribusiness in growing bell peppers at his farm did not go so well, but he still lives on the farm at the foot of Big Walker Mountain and has leased it out for growing Christmas trees.
“It was a nice place to raise kids,” he said.
He and his wife also have a place in St. Lucie County, Fla, from where they can see any rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.
But Sage always keeps track of any developments in the space program.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said recently another moon trip should be happening by 2024.
“We will go with innovative new technologies and systems to explore more locations across the surface than was ever thought possible. This time, when we go to the Moon, we will stay. And then we will use what we learn on the Moon to take the next giant leap -- sending astronauts to Mars,” he said.
That excites Sage and he is quick to point out the massive undertaking of sending manned spaceships to Mars, but agrees the moon is the first step.
“The hurdles there are 10 times that of going to the moon,” he said, but it’s possible, with the use of robotics and building a spaceship that can withstand radiation and powered by nuclear engines.
“They would have to use water,” he said, not only as a propellant but to fill a centrifuge in the ship that would protect from radiation as well as create an artificial gravity.
The moon has water (ice) that can be extracted, he added.
Sage said an astronaut who spent a year in the space station with no gravity lost height, bone density and had a shrunken brain.
Robots could be sent to actually build a home for those who would make the trip, he said, because they would have to live there for awhile, waiting for the time when Mars would be closest to earth again to return. Each one-way trip would take several months.
Although he said he is ready to work again in the field, his almost 80-year-old body won’t let him.
“It’s like a car,” he said. “You start wearing out.”
But if help is needed on a rocket engineering project to Mars, well, don’t count him out.
