CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed an executive order to immediately modify the mask mandate order and anyone fully vaccinated is no longer required to wear a mask outdoors or indoors.
“I loved it,” Justice said of the new CDC guidelines that the state is now following. “It’s a good day. It’s a great day.”
On Wednesday, the CDC issued new guidelines not recommending masks be worn by those fully vaccinated unless in close proximity on public transportation like on buses or airplanes. That guidance was also echoed by Pres. Joe Biden.
Justice said “fully vaccinated” means two weeks after the second shot of the COVID vaccine or after the Johnson & Johnson, which is only one dose.
However, residents not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask when indoors in public places. That part of the executive order will not be removed until June 20.
“If you don’t like wearing a mask, go get vaccinated,” he said, calling it a huge motivator to get vaccinated.
“It’s a great day, from the standpoint of us that are fully vaccinated, to be able to walk around and not worry about this crazy mask stuff, even though they have saved so many lives,” Justice said. “I don’t know if there’s a motivator out there that could possibly be any better than those for those that have not been vaccinated. For crying out loud, if you don’t like the masks, go get vaccinated as quickly as you can so you can share in this enjoyment.”
The state has to move forward, he added.
“We have got to continue to work toward getting more and more folks vaccinated,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do that, and we’re on a pathway to have a whale of a celebration on June the 20th.”
Any private business or school system can still require everyone to wear a mask if they choose to do so, he added.
The June 20 date, which is West Virginia’s birthday, is a “set in stone” date to end the mask mandate, but the CDC change prompted Justice to take action now for those fully vaccinated.
Justice has set a goal to have at least 65 percent of the eligible population in the state (which now includes those 12 to 15 years old) to have received at least one dose by June 20, 75 percent of those 50 and over and 85 of residents 65 and over.
As of Friday, 56.2 percent of those 16 and older and 80.4 percent of residents 65 and older had received at least one dose.
The state has a more than adequate supply of the vaccines.
In fact, Justice said 6,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson were being sent to Delaware so they can be used before they expire.
Justice said the state still has 33,000 does of Pfizer, 20,000 doses of Moderna and 20,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson and more vaccines are continued to be ordered.
“We are good to go,” he said, as the state has initiated a more aggressive plan of bringing the vaccine into communities and at public events and state parks.
The $100 incentive for those 16 to 35 is also moving along, he said, with those who are fully vaccinated receiving either a $100 gift card or they can apply for a savings bond.
“We are moving right ahead with our $100 gift card,” he said, adding for those who want a savings bond instead “we will hook you up on how to get that. One way or another, we are going to get you those dollars.”
Justice is also trying to extend that incentive to those 78,000 in the 12 to 15 age group, if money is available.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
