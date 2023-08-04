U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is worried about America’s downgraded credit rating, and he says all parties are to blame for the development.
Fitch Ratings announced earlier this week that it had downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating from AAA to AA+. The agency cited rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels, worries of a possible U.S. recession and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades as the reason for its decision.
Manchin said Republicans, Democrats and the White House all share the blame for the downgraded credit rating.
“The downgrading of America’s credit rating by Fitch represents a historic failure of leadership by both political parties and the executive branch,” Manchin said Thursday. “The credit agency specifically cited the decline in governance, erosion of cooperation in the federal government and ballooning national debt when making the determination to lower our credit rating. This is a stark warning that cannot be ignored. We must act now to fully fund the government and address our national debt before we wake up to a future where America’s superpower status is in jeopardy and we have lost the confidence of our allies around the world.”
The veteran West Virginia Democrat says the upcoming debt ceiling discussions are now even more important in light of the credit downgrade.
“September will be a crucial month as the deadline to fund the federal government grows closer,” Manchin said.
“Now, more than ever, it is time for elected leaders from both parties to work together and send a clear message to the world that we will take the necessary fiscal and budgetary steps to restore our credit rating and keep America’s economy strong for this generation and the next.”
Manchin’s name is frequently mentioned as a possible third-party candidate for president. Speculation regarding a third-party bid was further fueled by Manchin’s appearance last month with former Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman at a No Labels town hall meeting.
The No Labels Party has yet to say if it will actually mount a third-party presidential ticket, but has hinted that it may if Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee and Donald Trump is the Republican nominee. The group argues that Americans are looking for a third option over Biden and Trump.
Manchin also has yet to say whether or not he will seek re-election to West Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat. Two Republicans — incumbent Gov. Jim Justice and incumbent U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney — are vying for the GOP nomination to challenge Manchin in that 2024 race.
The U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia is one of a few key races that will help to determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate next year.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.