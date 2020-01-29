WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday he wants to hear more witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, including John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney.
“I want witnesses,” he said in a conference call with the press. “I want to hear evidence that is pertinent to the charges…”
Manchin said he cannot understand “for the life of me” how a decision can be made without hearing the dialogue or seeing what was in redacted documents.
A fair decision cannot be made without witnesses, he said, and that includes people like Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, both of whom had direct discussions with the president.
Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened,” details those discussions and Bolton has said he is willing to testify. Mulvaney will probably fight it if he is called, Manchin said.
The impeachment process is serious, Manchin said, and should be treated as the framers of the Constitution intended: as a real trial.
Manchin said it would be irresponsible to have a trial about “the most important vote in my life” without hearing all the evidence.
He blasted both parties for politicizing the process and key members of both parties, as well as Trump team attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, for completely switching their positions on the fundamentals of the process from the Bill Clinton impeachment 20 years ago.
“How can you change completely from what the framers (of the Constitution) intended?” he said.
He also criticized House Democrats for not issuing subpoenas for Bolton, Mulvaney and others, using the excuse it would have taken too long. But Manchin said Senate Republicans are now being hypocritical for wanting to rush through the impeachment without calling key witnesses after criticizing the House for doing the same thing.
Manchin said the charge against the president related to the Ukraine call is “extremely serious,” and he was critical of the White House apparently using private citizens, like Rudy Giuliani, as a “rogue proxy” to represent the president or a senator.
“That is absolutely, totally intolerable and wrong and cannot be continued,” he said.
Manchin said the vote on whether to call witnesses will most likely be held Friday after the Senators have a chance to ask questions to both sides, which will begin this afternoon during a 16-hour session.
“I take this very seriously,” he said. “I want a trial … I want to make sure.”
The only way that can happen, he said, is to call witnesses.
