WASHINGTON — After monoclonal antibody treatments, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he is feeling much better.
Justice tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night and he was feeling “extremely unwell” on Wednesday.
But his office on Thursday said the “monoclonal antibody treatment was received well and has begun to mitigate his symptoms.”
“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,”Justice said. “I desperately want to get out of this house and back to serving our state. I am not one to lay around.”
Monoclonal antibodies work well in keeping people with COVID out of the hospital and on Thursday Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wrote a letter urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to send the state more COVID treatments, especially monoclonal antibodies, which are in short supply.
“West Virginia is working overtime to contain the current Delta outbreak and anticipated Omicron surge, but we need the help and support of our federal partners,” he said in the letter. “The continued shortages and recent changes made to the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) COVID-19 therapeutics program and the distribution have only made that job more difficult. The monoclonal antibodies HHS has on hand can and will save lives in West Virginia, and I am urging you to do everything in your power to get these essential treatments to places like West Virginia that need them most…The population of West Virginia is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, as we have high rates of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease and diabetes, as well as one of the oldest populations in the country.”
Manchin also said in the letter some treatments, like Paxlovid, have limited use in the state because of drug interactions related to heart disease medication. Remedesivir IV is effective but difficult to obtain because of the cost.
“While we appreciate the FDA’s recent guidance allowing the Remdesivir IV antiviral to be administered in an outpatient setting, reimbursement for this treatment remains unclear,” he said. “The West Virginia COVID Response Team has indicated this as a major barrier to administering Remdesivir. Due to our limitations on utilizing treatments such as Paxlovid, Remdesivir is incredibly important in our response to this COVID surge. Hospitals and providers are working on purchasing the therapy on the commercial market, however it is coming at a huge cost to the providers and patients. Recently, the Administration released billing codes for providers, however we need to ensure that these codes are incorporated into State Medicaid programs, as well as utilized by all insurance providers. “
Manchin also made the point West Virginia is facing just the beginning of the Omicron surge, so things will get worse, and treatment drugs are needed.
He also said the state has requested authorization to administer the second Pfizer booster shot (the fourth dose).
“Findings out of Israel show a fourth dose to be safe just fourth months from the first booster,” he said. “It also shows that one week after the fourth dose, there is a five-fold increase in antibody levels. West Virginia stands ready to test this, and hopefully prevent hospitalizations and deaths as this next surge hits our state.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
