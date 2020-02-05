Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.