WASHINGTON – A native of Mercer County won a vote Thursday in the U.S. Senate to become the next person to lead the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), according to the office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin voted Thursday for fellow West Virginian Doug Parker to lead the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Parker has previously served at Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) and the Department of Labor (DOL).
"Mr. Parker is a dedicated public servant who has extensive experience fighting for better, safer workplaces at OSHA, MSHA, and UMWA," Manchin said. "His experience uniquely qualifies him to lead OSHA in fighting for the safety of our hard-working fellow Americans. I am proud to vote for a fellow West Virginian to serve the American people and look forward to working with Mr. Parker to ensure safe workplaces for all West Virginians and Americans.”
The U.S. Senate voted Thursday by 51 to 47 to invoke cloture on the Parker nomination. A confirmation vote is expected around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.
Parker was born in Bluefield and lived in the Green Valley area of Mercer County before his family moved to Lynchburg, Va.
