Some residents of West Virginia will soon see reduced drug prices under Medicare, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin said that is because of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which he backed and President Joe Biden signed into law last year.
The veteran West Virginia Democrat released a list Wednesday of the first 10 prescription drugs that qualify for Medicare price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Manchin said the new federal legislation will reduce drug prices through the first-ever direct negotiations between Medicare and pharmaceutical manufacturers over a set of medicines.
“In addition to allowing Medicare price negotiations for drugs like Eliquis and Xarelto, representing over $30 billion in annual Medicare Part D spending, the IRA capped Medicare recipients’ insulin cost at $35 a month which is a significant savings for more than 400,000 West Virginians and millions of Americans,” Manchin said Wednesday in a prepared statement. “No family should have to choose between life-saving medication and putting food on their table or a roof over their heads. I will continue working to ensure the IRA is implemented correctly to reduce costs for folks across the country.”
According to Manchin’s office, the first 10 prescription drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations under the IRA are Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara and Fiasp, including Fiasp FlexTouch, Fiasp PenFill, NovoLog, NovoLog FlexPen and NovoLog PenFill.
Some of the medications, including Jardiance, Januvia, Farxiga and Fiasp are used to treat diabetes.
Republicans frequently criticize the Inflation Reduction Act, and have seized on several aspects of it, including the funding provided by the IRA for the hiring of thousands of new IRS agents over a 10-year-period, along with the funding it provides for green energy projects such as electric vehicle charging stations.
Even Manchin issued a statement earlier this month criticizing the Biden administration for using the IRA to implement what he said was a “radical climate agenda,” which Manchin said was not the original intent of the bill.
“With respect to energy security, and contrary to those in the Biden administration who seek to undermine this goal, this law re-established an all-of-the-above energy policy and empowered the growth of fossil fuels and renewables,” Manchin said on August 16. “If implemented as designed the IRA will ensure that all Americans have more reliable and more affordable power for years to come.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.