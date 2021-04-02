LAREDO, Texas — Sen. Joe Manchin, D.-W.Va., said Thursday one way to try to ease the influx of asylum seekers at the southeastern border with Mexico is to set up a system in the immigrants’ home countries to vet them there.
“It’s something we could be doing,” he said. “It would be safer, much more humane” and cost families far less.
A 90-day moratorium (on accepting anyone at the border) could be imposed to help start the process, he added.
Manchin was in Laredo, Texas, with Congressman Henry Cuellar, who represents that region.
They held a virtual press conference as part of their tour of the border and a visit to the Holding Institute to meet with migrant families and see the impact of the increase in migrant individuals released at the southern border.
During March, about 18,000 unaccompanied minors crossed the border, which has resulted in crowded conditions at facilities that process and house them.
A scramble is under way to handle them at the border and then find a place to adequately house the minors until they are placed with a relative in the country or a foster home.
The surge was because a Trump-era policy of limiting immigration, including children, due to the pandemic was changed by Pres. Joe Biden to accept minors, but not adults.
Families now pay “coyotes” to transport people, especially children, to the border where they seek asylum.
“The criminal element prey on human suffering,” Manchin said of the process of getting here from Central America.
Keeping them in their own countries, especially Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, and helping those countries do a better job of taking care of citizens is a key.
“The ultimate thing to do is protect them in their own countries,” he said, not to have them make the perilous journey through Mexico to get here.
Cuellar agreed, saying financial support is already been provided to the Central America countries and “we need to tell those countries to do more.”
“Why do we only look at the kids after they are here?” he said. “The trouble is in those countries and in the hands of coyotes.”
Cuellar pointed to an incident where two toddlers were dropped over the wall.
“The criminals don’t care,” he said of the risk to kids. “They are there only to make money on this.”
Manchin said there is a crisis at the border, but a “human crisis” that has been happening a long time under several administrations and no one person should be blamed because all attempts at a comprehensive immigration plan have not had the political support.
But the human crisis should be looked at with compassion, not politics, and human suffering should not be allowed, he added.
“Joe Biden is the one person who can put the compassion in doing this and doing it right,” he said. “This problem is not going away. It will not cure itself.”
Manchin said a bipartisan immigration reform bill in 2013 tackled all sides of the problem, including border security, but it did not survive the politics.
Manchin was referring to the a $42 billion bipartisan plan that was a “solid policy” and included 900 miles of a strategically placed border wall and security at ports of entry. It also included a pathway forward to citizenship for people who were living and working here illegally.
In a 2018 interview on immigration, he said that, with the bill, those who came here illegally would check in, pay a fine for crossing the border, be issued a number designation (similar to a Social Security number) and “get in the back of the line” in the process to become a citizen. In this process, they would be tracked to make sure they were meeting requirements.
Companies could only hire those who are registered.
“They would have to learn English, get a job and pay taxes or they would be exported,” he said. “Anybody that had a criminal record would be gone immediately.”
It is a plan that would work, he said, and members of both parties in the Senate supported it.
“But the hardcore right wants no pathway to citizenship at all,” he said at that time. “They looked at it as amnesty.”
Manchin said the House would not even take it up.
“It was a good piece of legislation,” he said. “It still is.”
Both Manchin and Cuellar praised all the people who work on the ground at the border, including the border patrol, which is “overloaded.”
Manchin said the three branches of the border patrol work together well and he was impressed with how “committed they must be to do that type of work.”
“It’s the policy that’s the problem, not the men and women on the ground,” Cuellar said.
They also agreed that it’s time to come up with a comprehensive immigration policy that includes a path to citizenship for “dreamers,” the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), as well as the millions of illegal immigrants already living and working in the country.
“President Biden is a very practical person and a good man with a good heart,” Cuellar said. “With him, we will be able to address this, I just want it to be a little quicker.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.