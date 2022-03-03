WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D.W.Va.. is once again urging the end of any oil imports from Russia and plans to introduce a bipartisan bill for that purpose.
During a virtual press conference from his Washington office Wednesday, Manchin said that overall Pres. Joe Biden has been doing the right thing in dealing with the invasion of Ukraine, but must get “serious” about ending those imports of about 650,000 barrels a day.
“It is the private sector (refineries) in the Northeast,” he said of where the oil goes because of a lack of pipelines in the region, but that oil can be replaced.
“It should be done immediately,” he said of the ban, which is in keeping with the overall purpose of sanctions.
“Our allies are united like never before,” he said, with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) stronger after fears of unraveling in recent years. That growing strength was evidenced by a commitment from Germany to spend 2 percent of its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) on defense.
Manchin said historically neutral Switzerland has joined in the condemnation of Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin’s actions, another sign of how strong allies are working together and how deep their commitment is.
“This has united the free world like never before,” he said, and Russia must be sanctioned in every way possible with no products that benefit the Russian government and its oligarchs coming into the country.
The Biden administration has said banning Russian imports is on the table, but has not been approved yet because of concern about the economic impact.
But Manchin said no hardships on the public will result because the country can ramp up domestic production, especially if the federal government gets on board by removing all obstacles to producing oil here, like lifting the moratorium on leasing federal land for drilling as well as extending permits in the Gulf of Mexico.
“We have to get back to producing the oil our country needs,” he said, and also having enough to help other countries with no oil coming from Russia.
“You can innovate your way to clean energy,” he said, and the U.S. can “backfill” the energy needs in Europe with American oil and LNG (liquid natural gas) if energy independence is a priority.
Germany’s experience of moving too fast to try to rely on green energy is a good example of what can happen without maintaining a strong domestic energy grid, he said.
Germany had cut back on coal-fired plants and is in the process of phasing out nuclear energy after the 2011 Fukushima, Japan disaster. That is why they were scheduled to receive natural gas through the Nord Stream 2 Russian pipeline, a move that has now been canceled as a result of the invasion.
“You can’t get rid of something until you have something to replace it with,” Manchin said of relying too quickly on green energy and giving up traditional energy resources in the process.
“We cannot eliminate something and fill in the blanks later,” he said, especially in a world that can change dramatically in a short period of time.
But with ramping up energy independence here, Germany can have resources, he added, especially in LNG, so the loss of Russian gas can be handled, just as the loss of Russian oil here has a remedy.
Manchin says it’s a matter of taking action on the issue quickly, and the proposed legislation will do that.
The bipartisan bill, which was set to be introduced last night or today, would declare a national emergency and give the President the authority to ban Russian oil imports, other than those already loaded and on the way.
“It is bipartisan.” he said. “This approach shows our bipartisan way for him to take action on his own through a national emergency.”
But it’s up to Biden to decide.
“We will take the necessary action if he does not,” Manchin said. “This is the way we can do it.”
That being said, Manchin praised Biden for taking the right course in leading the way on a united front with allies, and also for making a renewed commitment to defend any member of NATO that may be encroached upon by Russia.
“If we have to go in and defend Poland … we made that commitment,” he said of Poland and any other NATO country, many of which border Russia to the west. “We will do that.”
Allied forces have not intervened in Ukraine militarily because the country is not a member of NATO.
Manchin also praised the administration for its intelligence-gathering in Europe.
“We had excellence intelligence,” he said. “He (Biden) was able to lay out Putin’s playbook. There were no surprises. Putin had no excuses for attacking Ukraine. They laid out his playbook for everyone to see.”
Manchin said another step being taken is important and that is getting the truth of what is happening to the Russian people, which can be difficult to do because Putin controls the media.
On another issue related to Biden’s State of the State address Tuesday evening, Manchin explained why he sat on the GOP side of the aisles beside Sen. Mitt Romney.
“It’s symbolic,” he said, a way to show allies that leadership in this country can work together. “I wanted to show the united front we have. We have to work together.”
Manchin said Romney is a friend and they both agreed to do it to symbolize how the two parties can come together on issues and “show unity to the rest of the world.”
The show of unity was also inspired by Ukraine the country’s president.
“We have been energized to see the resolve out of Ukraine,” he said, and of the leadership of the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and how he demonstrates such love of country and the people.
“It has inspired the whole world,” Manchin said. “And we won’t even sit together, communicate and talk? If we can’t do that, God help us all.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
