U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has tested positive for COVID-19.
Manchin said in a statement he is only experiencing mild symptoms.
“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”
Manchin’s diagnosis comes on the heels of President Joe Biden testing positive. Biden is reportedly recovering well.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice have both previously contracted COVID.
Capito only experienced mild symptoms and recovered quickly while Justice said he was “quite sick” for a couple of days and had to be treated.
According to state health officials, the Omicron BA.5 strain is now the predominant variant is the most contagious variant yet, and it also tends to infect people who have been previously been infected as well as those full vaccinated.
