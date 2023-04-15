WELCH — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Friday that a representative from his office will hold the Manchin Mobile on Monday, April 17 in Welch, bringing his office to McDowell County.
West Virginians are encouraged to stop by and meet directly with a member of his staff, who will be available to answer questions, provide assistance and listen to constituents’ concerns. A representative will be available at the McDowell County Commission on Aging on 725 Stewart Street in Welch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Manchin will not be attending the mobile office.
“My staff and I are constantly traveling across our great state to hear from constituents and engage with communities,” Manchin said. “What makes Manchin Mobile Mondays special is that West Virginians will know exactly when and where they can sit down and speak with a representative. I have always said I believe in a retail government – making resources available to my constituents and taking the issues that matter to them back to Washington. I encourage all West Virginians to join my staff for Manchin Mobile Mondays as they travel to all 55 counties over the next several months.”
