BLUEFIELD — Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., spoke with reporters about his plans and concerns for the future of Washington, D.C.
Due to the results of the Georgia run-off elections, Manchin will likely wield large influence in a Senate which will be evenly divided between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. However, Manchin said that he will continue to vote his conscious, not party, as he has for the last decade.
“I have seen power. I have seen people that have had it, and abused it,” Manchin said. “I have seen people think they have power and really abuse it. That does not work at all and I have been around too long for that. I am determined that this place is going to work and we are going to have the committees working, we are going to have amendments on the floor and debates. If I can make that happen, then I am happy to take all of the criticism that comes with it.”
“I am in this position because over the ten years I have been there, I have been the most centrist voter. I vote in the middle, so if you look at my voting record, it is 50/50 almost. If it makes sense, a good idea, I am for it. If it doesn’t, I don’t vote for it,” Manchin said. “If I can go home and explain it to West Virginians, that is my litmus test: can I explain it back home, do they understand it? If they want to put stuff up thinking all of the sudden now, ‘Joe Manchin, he will vote against this, or for that,’ then they are sadly mistaken. I do not operate that way and they all know it and I have told them.”
In response to events at the United States Capital on January 6, 2021, at least 20,000 United States National Guard Troops stationed in Washington D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Manchin said he feels safe and that he and his colleagues are determined.
“The mood is determined, we are determined to make sure this government is still going to be a beacon of hope around the world,” Manchin said. “We will get it done. We are determined to make that happen, the same as we were determined last Wednesday, they rushed us out when we were getting ready to vote and put us in a secured room, we were determined to get back into our Senate chamber and finish our voting. We stayed until 4 a.m. the next morning to make sure that it got done.”
In regards to President Donald Trump’s upcoming second impeachment trial, Manchin told reporters Tuesday that he will vote according to the evidence presented to him and that he takes his oath of office seriously. He added that he hoped the House of Representatives would hold the articles for 100 days to allow President-elect Joe Biden time to “put his government together and for people to have confidence.”
“The prosecution, the nine members from the House will be submitting all the evidence that they have. They believe strongly, and a lot of us believe strongly that if there was ever a reason for our founding fathers to have the Articles of Impeachment in the Constitution, this was it. Sedition was it. That is exactly what happened, so we have to make sure that we go through the process,” Manchin said. “If you can’t change your mind, you can’t change anything. But the evidence is overwhelming, the evidence really justifies the impeachment trial.”
After calling for up to $4 trillion in infrastructure spending over the weekend, Manchin said that he is resolute in his dedication to improve infrastructure.
“I have said the same thing to President Obama, I said it to President Trump and I will say it to President Biden: do infrastructure,” Manchin said. “I think if we had a long term package, aggressive and put a $4 trillion package over ten years for infrastructure, we could take care of the economy and unemployment and we could rebuild America. Every state could rebuild, every person could have internet service. Other than that, we just have to get along and make reasonable decisions.”
