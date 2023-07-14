BRAMWELL — One of West Virginia’s senators offered his condolences Thursday to a family and a Mercer County community mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter.
Two members of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department, James “Spot” Cleary Jr., 19, and his father, James Cleary, were injured Tuesday afternoon when a four-by-four they were using to check previous accident scenes started rolling and injured them.
Both men were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. James Cleary Jr. passed away at a Charleston hospital from his injuries overnight, according to a statement released by the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department. James Cleary Sr. was later charged from the hospital.
“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of James Cleary Jr., a Bramwell volunteer firefighter, in a tragic accident in the line of duty this week. Please join me in praying for Cleary’s family, the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department, and the entire Mercer County community as we mourn the loss of a young man & brave public servant taken from us far too soon,” said U.S. Sen. Manchin, D-W.Va.
Services for James “Spot” Cleary Jr. will be held at Craven-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell on Saturday, July 15 from 1-2 p.m. All first responders are welcome to attend and bring an apparatus, according to a statement issued by the fire department.
A bake sale will be held Saturday starting at noon in Bluewell across from the Family Dollar store. All proceeds will go to the family.
