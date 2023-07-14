U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he has secured a bipartisan amendment in a federal funding bill to prevent the Biden administration from banning gas stoves in households across America.
The amendment is included in the Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Services and General Government funding bill, and mirrors legislation introduced earlier this year in the U.S. Senate by Manchin and Republican Ted Cruz of Texas.
Gas stoves have been in the news lately after conflicting statements from the Biden administration stoked fears of a national ban, including earlier comments from a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission that suggested all options were on the table with regards to gas stoves.
Many households in West Virginia use gas stoves.
“It’s past time for Washington bureaucrats to stop overreaching and telling American families how to cook their dinner,” Manchin said. “As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am proud to have secured this bipartisan amendment to prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from issuing any rule banning gas stoves and am committed to stopping the Biden administration from extending their radical climate agenda to our kitchens.”
“I am glad there is bipartisan consensus that key components of the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, legislation Senator Manchin and I introduced to block the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from banning gas stoves, was adopted today," Cruz added in a prepared statement. "There is no doubt that at the behest of radical activists, the Biden administration is waging a multi-pronged attack on natural gas and popular appliances. While there is still much more work to be done in this fight, this is a victory against burdensome regulations from drunk-on-power bureaucrats at the CPSC who put the interests of Green New Deal absolutists ahead of consumers."
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last month that would prohibit the use of federal money to regulate gas stoves as a hazardous product. The House also passed a separate measure last month blocking an Energy Department rule setting stricter energy efficiency standards for stovetops and ovens, according to earlier Associated Press reports.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.