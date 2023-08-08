U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has agreed to his request to evaluate the impact of “unreasonable power plant regulations” on the nation’s electrical grid.
Manchin, chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said FERC has announced that it will hold a reliability technical conference to evaluate impacts to the nation’s electrical grid from the latest power plant rules proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA is once again seeking to regulate coal and natural gas-powered plants under section 111 of the Clean Air Act. Opponents of the plan — mostly Republicans — have dubbed the new proposal as the “Clean Power Plan 2.0.” They argue that the latest Biden administration rules — if they are allowed to take effect — would close more coal and natural-gas powered plants across the nation, thus endangering the reliability of the nation’s electrical grid.
Manchin, a centrist in the U.S. Senate, isn’t following the Democratic Party line in questioning the new EPA rules.
“As chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee I have held multiple hearings with our nation’s electric grid reliability experts — including witnesses from FERC and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation — to push them to investigate the impact of the EPA’s proposed rules on our coal and natural gas power plants,” Manchin said in a prepared statement. “And, as an Appropriations Committee member, I ensured an amendment was included in the Senate’s Fiscal Year 2024 funding bills pushing EPA to seek this kind of input from FERC and NERC. I am glad to see that FERC has taken up this call and will assess reliability impacts from the EPA’s unreasonable power plant regulations.”
A rush to close more power plants will impact the reliability of the nation’s electrical grid, according to Manchin.
“Natural gas and coal plants are on-demand, dispatchable energy sources that are essential for electric reliability, and I will continue to work to ensure that this administration does not risk harming our energy and national security,” Manchin said.
Last week, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 38 other Republican senators in calling upon the federal Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw the new rules.
Capito said the EPA’s latest plan incorrectly ignores the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year in “W.Va. Vs. EPA.” In that case, the high court ruled 6-3 that the Clean Air Act does not give the federal EPA broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
The 38 Republican lawmakers supporting Capito’s resolution include U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, R-Ohio and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., among 29 other lawmakers.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.