Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairs a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on the health of the electrical power grid, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2023. As the Senate takes up the debt limit package passed by the House, Manchin is expecting a fight from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and other Virginia Democrats who are incensed that the White House negotiated into the deal approval of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline natural gas project which is important to Manchin.