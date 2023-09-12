U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has joined Republican Mike Braun of Indiana in reintroducing the FREED of Opioids Act.
The FDA Review of Efficacy EERW Double-Blinds (or FREED) of Opioids Act would ensure that opioids are only marketed for uses where they are both safe and effective, according to the West Virginia Democrat.
Furthermore, Manchin said the proposed legislation would require scientific experts to review the controversial enriched enrollment randomized withdrawal (EERW) methodology currently used to approve new opioids.
“It is devastating and completely unacceptable that in 2022, more than 109,000 Americans died from a drug overdose, and nearly 80,000 of those deaths were related to opioid or synthetic opioid use,” Manchin said in a prepared statement announcing the reintroduction of the bill. “Our bipartisan legislation mandates the FDA to prioritize public safety and fix their flawed marketing practices for dangerous opioids.”
Manchin, who has been trying to get the FREED of Opioids Act passed since 2021, said both Democrats and Republicans should vote for the “commonsense legislation,” which he argued will save “countless lives” from the ongoing opioid epidemic.
“The opioid epidemic continues to devastate our country, tearing families apart, eroding communities, and claiming far too many lives,” Braun added. “We must do what we can to end this epidemic of preventable deaths and this bipartisan legislation would push the FDA to fix their misleading marketing of dangerous opioids.”
The FREED of Opioids Act , if approved by the full U.S. Senate and House would:
• Require the FDA to convene a joint meeting of the Anesthetic and Life Support Drugs Advisory Committee and Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee, to vote on whether EERW methodology should be used in clinical trials for opioid analgesic approvals.
• Require the FDA to convene meetings of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee to do a post-market review of opioids approved using the EERW methodology.
• Require the National Academy of Sciences to conduct a study on EERW and its effectiveness in proving the efficacy of opioids in treating chronic pain.
Manchin question FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf earlier this year on why the current EERW opioid trial methodology was still being utilized.
