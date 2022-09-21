With the deadline approaching to vote on a continuous resolution (CR) that includes federal permitting reform, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va,, spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday to ask for bipartisan support.
Passage of the CR is needed before Oct. 1 to keep the federal government fully funded and as a means to pass legislation that will speed up action on changing the federal permitting process for energy projects.
As part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law on Aug. 16, Manchin secured a commitment to pass a comprehensive permitting reform package before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
Last week, he said if it does not pass with the CR, any permitting reform is “dead.”
Manchin reiterated that point to his colleagues Tuesday, saying Republicans have always supported reforming the federal permits process and he hopes politics will not play a part in whether they now support what has been proposed in the CR.
That proposal includes setting time limits on how long any federal permit required to advance energy projects takes, a timetable that is now cumbersome and often takes up to 10 years.
“It takes too long and it drives up the cost of projects,” he said, costs which are eventually passed on to consumers.
Manchin said countries like Canada and Australia average between one to three years to complete the permitting process, while in the U.S. it is from five to 10 years.
“We have talked about the permitting (making it faster) for years and years,” he said, but nothing has been done under both Democratic and Republican administrations.
The issue is more crucial than ever now, he said, because Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin has “weaponized energy” and the U.S. must be energy independent, not only to help Americans but overseas allies who are also experiencing an energy cost crisis.
What is at risk, he said, is energy independence and energy security for the U.S.
“You have to produce your own energy … we have an abundant amount of energy and we can produce energy cleaner than about anybody else in the world.”
But the permitting process takes far too long and it discourages energy companies to take on new projects.
Manchin said even the EU (European Union), which has long been supportive of environmental concerns, is considering bypassing current environmental reviews as an emergency measure.
It is not a matter of failing to meet the required environmental standards in this country, he said, it’s a matter of speeding up the process by setting deadlines on making permit decisions.
“Our producers are handcuffed by arduous permitting processes and it is not getting any better,” he said, and politics has interfered with doing what needs to be done. “Look at the content of the bill, not politics … we all must work together.”
Manchin said political extremism on both sides has a detrimental impact on making common sense decisions.
“Don’t let Washington make you believe you are divided,” he said. “We are forcing people to pick a side. There is only one side — the American side. We may have different ideas but when the country is challenged, when we have a problem to solve, we should come together.”
Energy is a big problem, he said, as costs continue to rise and the country is hampered by permitting processes to live up to its potential in providing more energy here and for other countries.
One project that impacts West Virginia is the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), a 300-mile pipeline that will bring natural gas from the rich Marcellus Shale source in the North Central part of the state to Chatham, Va.
But court cases regarding federal permitting has held up that project, which is about 90 percent complete, for several years and driving the cost from an initial $3.5 billion to closer to $7 billion.
Part of the permitting reform he has proposed would speed up the court process as well and involve different courts, and judges, hearing the cases.
Manchin said last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill included speeding up the federal permitting process to build roads and bridges.
“We did it for infrastructure,” he said. “Now, we can do it for energy.”
Manchin said he is tired of the political posturing on these issues.
“In this highly charged political process I am hoping the American public says enough is enough,” he said. “People are sick and tired that all we are doing is calling each other names.”
The federal permitting reform will help everyone in West Virginia and around the country, he added, and anyone who does not support it will have “to go home and explain, why not?”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., last week joined most of her GOP colleagues in introducing their own federal permitting reform proposals, but she did not rule out supporting Manchin’s reform in the CR.
But at that time, she said she had not yet received the details.
Republicans want permitting reform, and have for a long time, she said, but no one is yet sure what Manchin has negotiated as a consequence of his support of the Inflation Reduction Act.
“If it has the MVP, I could look favorably on it,” she said of the CR.
On Tuesday, though, she said she was{span} still waiting on the text of both the CR and any permitting reform language to be made available before making that decision.{/span}.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.