With several bills on federal permitting reform now being considered in committees, a final compromise product may garner enough bipartisan support to pass this year, and help bring completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline with it.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., both expressed renewed optimism earlier this week that reforming the permitting process is coming.
“Permitting reform is going to happen,” Manchin said during a virtual press briefing Thursday. “We are going to make it happen and it has to happen this year.”
Manchin specifically addressed the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is more than 90 percent complete but continues to be delayed by litigation over federal permits, including one that stopped work crossing Peters Mountain in Monroe County,. W.Va. into Giles County, Va., a section that crossed national forest land.
The 303-mile, 42-inch diameter pipeline will bring natural gas from northern West Virginia to Chatham, Va. and beyond.
Manchin said energy the pipeline can provide is crucial.
“The Mountain Valley Pipeline was the only energy project that could bring that much energy (2 billion cubic feet per day) back into the market in the shortest period of time,” he said. “We need it for our LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) to help our allies across the globe and we need it reassure the markets and to fill the backfill for the Southwest and Louisiana hub.”
Manchin said the pipeline provides a “tremendous, tremendous product that needs to be put into the marketplace as quickly as possible.”
“I am excited … Everyone has been working diligently,” he said, and the project now has the support of the federal government (Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has thrown her support behind the MVP).
“I would hope the President would step forward and be able to say how needed this product is, really for the reliance and defense of our country,” Manchin said. “I am very hopeful…”
Capito also said she is optimistic during a virtual press briefing Thursday.
“We see so many projects held up or abandoned because they can’t get the permits,” she said, and she wants to see a fair process for all infrastructure projects as well as a shortened timeline for agencies to do the permitting, a timeline that is enforced.
“They drag things out for days, for years and months and it ends up in a lot of cases taking longer to get the permit than to do the actual project,” she said.
Capito said they also need to look at the judicial review process.
“We see this with the Mountain Valley Pipeline where you are just stuck on a judicial seesaw, back and forth,” she said. “Even though you are getting permits, the courts are overturning them, politically, I think, so this portion of permitting should be reining in the judicial review.”
Capito said she is not saying judicial review should not be part of the process, but “let’s not have it last so long, and you can only sue in a certain amount of days and you have to have resolutions.”
“We have put our bills out,” she said of the federal permitting bills introduced earlier this week. “We have had a hearing, we are going to have another hearing.”
Federal permitting reform is also included in the House bill related to the debt ceiling and spending limits.
“There are a lot of questions about whether the reform can get in on the debt limit debate,” she said. “I think it is possible. The House has passed a bill. We have been working this issue for months now. We have major differences, no doubt, but we are going to try to iron out those differences.”
Capito said she remains optimistic that “we can get a core group of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate that is very interested in permitting reform.”
“We can’t build a solar farm, you can’t build a wind farm, you can’t buy new chips for electric vehicles without the permits, and they are stuck. Everybody is stuck,” she said. “It’s not just a pipeline for natural gas or a coal mine. Every avenue is stuck in this regulatory purgatory.”
Capito said she thinks “there is a will to get things done.”
“I would like to see it go on a must-pass bill if we could get a compromise (as part of the House debt limit bill),” she said. “That would be good.”
But she said she is more optimistic that a compromise can be reached through the committees “sooner than later … whether it’s this (debt ceiling bill), whether it’s the budget bill in September or whether it’s an end-of-the-year bill … hopefully we can get it (a compromise bill) done this summer.”
Capito, who is Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Sen. John Barrasso.R-Wyo.,, Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee, both introduced legislation earlier this week to substantively reform the “nation’s broken permitting and environmental review processes, which are currently delaying key energy, infrastructure, and transportation projects across America.”
Capito’s bill, the Revitalizing the Economy by Simplifying Timelines and Assuring Regulatory Transparency (RESTART) Act, covers key reforms in EPW’s jurisdiction, including provisions to streamline the agency review process with enforceable timelines, implement time limits to prevent endless legal challenges, and modernize current laws while maintaining environmental protections.
Barrasso’s bill, the Spur Permitting of Underdeveloped Resources (SPUR) Act, covers key reforms in ENR’s jurisdiction, including provisions to increase domestic energy and mineral development, ensure federal lands remain open to productive uses, and streamline permitting of energy infrastructure.
“The current permitting and project review process slows the construction of roads and bridges, discourages domestic energy production, and minimizes investments made in our nation’s infrastructure, all of which has resulted in fewer jobs and higher prices for Americans,” Capito said when she announced the bills. “The two bills Senator Barrasso and I are introducing fix this broken system with substantive changes that cut red tape, modernize and streamline the permitting process, and prevent endless delays that have plagued job-creating projects across the country. As the Ranking Members of the EPW and ENR committees, we’re introducing both of these bills to underscore the need to approach permitting reform the right way, which is through the proper committees of jurisdiction here in Congress. I’m confident we can find bipartisan consensus and accomplish real permitting reform, which will create jobs, boost energy production, lower prices for consumers, and make it easier to build in America.”
On Thursday, Capito said these committees as well as Manchin’s committee will work to come up with legislation
Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, introduced the Building American Energy Security Act of 2023 on Tuesday.
The legislation is the same as an amendment he included in the National Defense Authorization Act in December 2022. However, that amendment ended in a tie vote with 40 Democratic and seven Republican Senators supporting it.
Manchin said the legislation will serve as a “starting point for upcoming conversations in the Senate around reforming energy permitting to ensure American energy security and independence.”
“In the United States, it often takes between five and 10 years — sometimes longer — to get critical energy infrastructure projects approved, putting us years behind allies like Canada, Australia, and more recently the EU, who each have policies designed to complete permitting in three years or less,” Manchin said in announcing the act. “It is clear that without comprehensive permitting reform we will never ensure lasting American energy security and independence and will delay progress on environmental goals.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
