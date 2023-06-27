Three Democratic lawmakers representing the region in Washington are asking for new silica standards for miners.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., are seeking an explantation from Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young on why there has been a delay in the announcement of new silica standards for miners across the nation, especially Appalachia.
“While we understand that the federal rule making process is complex and can be time consuming, the critical importance of an updated silica standard is essential to the health and safety of our nation’s coal miners,” the three Democrats wrote in a letter to Young. “For generations, our brave coal miners have risked their lives and health to power our nation to greatness. We have an obligation as a country to protect their health and welfare with common sense rules and regulations, and we look forward to working with you to do just that.”
Manchin, Kaine and Warner were joined by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., in seeking an explanation from Young on the status of the new silica standards.
A U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General report published in November 2020 provided MSHA with additional recommendations to better protect coal miners from exposure to respirable silica, according to the three lawmakers. The number one recommendation in that report was to lower the legal exposure limit. The report went on to outline that more than three times as many coal miners were identified as having black lung disease from 2010 to 2014 compared to 1995 to 1999 and that evidence indicates that respirable silica exposure may be responsible, Manchin, Kaine and Warner said in the joint statement.
This increase in the diagnoses of black lung disease over time is expected to worsen without action, according to the three lawmakers. They point to data from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health that indicates that the prevalence of black lung disease in the Appalachian coalfields is worse than previously thought and impacting more young coal miners than before.
Manchin, Kaine and Warner also sent a letter to MSHA Assistant Secretary Chris Williamson last year requesting answers on the delayed announcement of a new silica standard for miners.
